College basketball gameday: Wednesday’s 3 to watch

DAVIDSON (5-2) at NO. 7 NORTH CAROLINA (8-1)
Dean Smith Center, Chapel Hill, 9 p.m., ESPN2
Davidson is coming off a 76-61 loss Sunday at Charleston, where the Wildcats shot 34 percent from the floor. ...Jack Gibbs (23.3 points a game) and Peyton Aldridge (19.7) lead the Wildcats. ...Tar Heels starting point guard Joel Berry II sprained his left ankle in Sunday’s 95-50 rout of Radford and won’t play . Berry, the team’s No. 2 scorer and assist leader, likely will be replaced by Nate Britt. ...North Carolina, which leads the overall series 64-11, beat the Wildcats 96-65 last December in Chapel Hill.
HAMPTON (2-6) at GARDNER-WEBB (4-4)
Paul Porter Arena, Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.
The visiting Pirates are shooting 37.7 percent from the floor. They’re allowing opponents 46 percent. Hampton’s defense hasn’t been strong in the paint, and Gardner-Webb outscored VMI 52-18 there in an 86-68 win Saturday.
QUEENS (8-0, 2-0 SAC) at BREVARD (1-8, 0-3)
Boshamer Gymnasium, Brevard, 8 p.m.
The Royals enter this South Atlantic Conference game as the No. 1-ranked Division II team in the Southeast. ...Todd Withers had 19 points and seven rebounds Saturday in Queens’ 75-63 win against Anderson. ...Daniel Camp leads Queens in scoring (15.8 points) and rebounds (7.8). ...Brevard is coming off a 100-50 loss Monday to preseason SAC favorite Lincoln Memorial.
Steve Lyttle
