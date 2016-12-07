Sun Belt names ASU’s Jalin Moore offensive player of year, Clifton Duck freshman of year

Five Appalachian State football players, including Sun Belt Conference Offensive player of the Year Jalin Moore, made the league's all-conference first team.
Voting results from the Sun Belt’s 11 head coaches and select media representatives were released Wednesday.
Moore, a Crest High graduate who led the league by rushing for 1,367 yards and averaging 6.2 yards per carry, was joined on the first team by offensive lineman Parker Collins, offensive lineman Colby Gossett, defensive back Clifton Duck and defensive back Mondo Williams.
Duck, a Butler High graduate who made five interceptions while starting as a true freshman for the Sun Belt co-champions, was also named the league's freshman of the year.
The all-conference second team included Appalachian State running back Marcus Cox, wide receiver Shaedon Meadors, offensive lineman Beau Nunn, linebacker Eric Boggs, linebacker Kennan Gilchrist, defensive lineman Dezmin Reed and defensive lineman Tee Sims.
Arkansas State defensive lineman Ja’Von Rolland-Jones was named the league's overall player of the year after posting 9.5 sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss during the Red Wolves' 7-1 run through the league. A separate defensive player of the year honor went to Troy lineman Rashad Dillard, and coach of the year went to Idaho's Paul Petrino.
Appalachian State’s four honorable mention all-conference selections were quarterback Taylor Lamb, tight end Barrett Burns, defensive back A.J. Howard and defensive lineman Myquon Stout. Left tackle Victor Johnson, a redshirt freshman, made the all-newcomer team.
The Winston-Salem Journal is a news partner of the Observer. For more Appalachian State coverage go to http://www.journalnow.com/sports/asu/
Comments