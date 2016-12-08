Photo Gallery: North Carolina 83, Davidson 74 | 12.07.16

North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) reacts after forcing a turnover by Davidson in the closing minutes of the second half on Wednesday, December 7, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) out with an injured ankle, stands with his teammates during the National Anthem prior to the Tar Heels’ game against Davidson on Wednesday, December 7, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) waits for National Anthem to the played prior to the Tar Heels’ game against Davidson on Wednesday, December 7, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) out with an injured ankle wears a boot as his teammates are introduced into the starting lineup for the Tar Heels’ game against Davidson on Wednesday, December 7, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) waits for his introduction in the starting line up against Davidson on Wednesday, December 7, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams gazes as rafters of the Smith Center after play was stopped for paper falling to the playing floor on Wednesday, December 7, 2016 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) secures a rebound between Davidson’s Will Magarity (22) and Jon Axel Gudmundsson (3) in the first half on Wednesday, December 7, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) puts up a shot over Davidson’s Jon Axel Gudmundsson (3) in the first half on Wednesday, December 7, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Davidson head coach Bob McKillop reacts to an early lead over North Carolina during the first half on Wednesday, December 7, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams watches his team during the fist half against Davidson on Wednesday, December 7, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Seventh Woods (21) drives against Davidson’s Peyton Aldridge (23) in the first half on Wednesday, December 7, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) and the rest of the original starters wait to enter the game after being benched for an extended period early in the first half against Davidson on Wednesday, December 7, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams reflects disappointment in his team’s play during the first half against Davidson on Wednesday, December 7, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Nate Britt (0) drives against Davidson’s Dusan Kovacevic (0) in the first half on Wednesday, December 7, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Tony Bradley (5) blocks a shot by Davidson’s Andrew McAuliffe (40) in the first half on Wednesday, December 7, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) puts up a shot over Davidson’s Andrew McAuliffe (40) in the first half on Wednesday, December 7, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Tony Bradley (5) put up a shot over Davidson’s Jordan Watkins (2) in the first half on Wednesday, December 7, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) dunks over Davidson’s Andrew McAuliffe (40) in the first half on Wednesday, December 7, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Maye scored ten point in the first half.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Tony Bradley (5) drives to the basket against Davidson’s Dusan Kovacevic (0) in the first half on Wednesday, December 7, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Davidson’s Will Magarity (22) defends North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) during the second half on Wednesday, December 7, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) out with an injured ankle, directs his teammates during the second half against Davidson on Wednesday, December 7, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Stilman White (30) drives to the basket against Davidson’s Jon Axel Gudmundsson (3) in the second half on Wednesday, December 7, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Stilman White (30) deflects an offensive rebound to his teammates during the second half against against Davidson on Wednesday, December 7, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams yells as Stilman White (30) during the second half against Davidson on Wednesday, December 7, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) and Kennedy Meeks (3) defend Davidson’s Jack Gibbs (12) in the second half on Wednesday, December 7, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) launches a three point shot over Davidson’s Jon Axel Gudmundsson (3) in the second half on Wednesday, December 7, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Jackson lead North Carolina 27 points in their 83-74 victory.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Nate Britt (0) drives under Davidson’s Will Magarity (22) looking for an open teammate in the second half on Wednesday, December 7, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) makes a steal from Davidson’s Jack Gibbs (12) late in the second half on Wednesday, December 7, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com