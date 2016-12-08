Wake Forest faces challenge from crosstown foe

WAKE FOREST (7-2) at UNC GREENSBORO (7-2)
Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, 7 p.m.
John Collins, who had 22 points and 15 rebounds in Tuesday’s 91-74 Wake Forest victory over Charlotte, continues to lead the Deacons in scoring with 18.1 points a game. The host Spartans are off to a fast start, but this will be their first game against a team from a major conference. They are 0-9 overall against Wake but played tough in an 81-71 loss last year. Guards Francis Alonso and Demetrius Troy each are averaging about 44 percent from 3-point range. Freshman guard Malik Massey of West Charlotte High is averaging about 5 points a game for the Spartans.
Steve Lyttle
Comments