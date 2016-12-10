Sunday’s gameday: Tennessee at UNC

TENNESSEE (4-3) at NO. 7 NORTH CAROLINA (9-1)
Smith Center, Chapel Hill, 5 p.m., ESPN
Tennessee is starting a stretch of four games in eight days and has used backup Shembart Phillips at point guard because the No. 1 and 2 point guards are injured. “Point guard play is really important to play them,” Volunteers coach Rick Barnes said of the Tar Heels. “We haven’t been getting the point guard play we need.”
North Carolina coach Roy Williams was unhappy with his team’s play Wednesday in an 83-74 win against Davidson. The Tar Heels built a big lead, but Davidson closed to within three points late in the game. North Carolina, which shot only 38 percent from the field against the Wildcats, started a week of exams Friday.
Steve Lyttle
