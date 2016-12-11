Photo Gallery: North Carolina 73, Tennessee 71 |12.11.16

North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) points to a teammate after a basket on an assist during the first half against Tennessee on Sunday, December 11, 2916 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Williams lead the Tar Heels’ with 12 points in their 73-71 victory.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) is greeted by injured teammates Joel Berry II and Theo Pinson (1) as the Tar Heels warm up for their game against Tennessee on Sunday, December 11, 2916 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Nate Britt (0) defends Tennessee’s Shembari Phillips (25) during the first half on Sunday, December 11, 2916 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) is called for a blocking foul against Tennessee’s Shembari Phillips (25) during the first half on Sunday, December 11, 2916 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes has a word with official Mike Eades during the first half against North Carolina on Sunday, December 11, 2916 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams reacts to poor play by his team in the first half against Tennessee on Sunday, December 11, 2916 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Tennessee’s Lamonte Turner (1) reacts after sinking a basket to give the Volunteers a ten point lead over North Carolina in the first half on Sunday, December 11, 2916 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) tries for a steal between Tennessee’s Jordan Bowden (23) and Grant Williams (2) during the first half on Sunday, December 11, 2916 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Williams lead the Tar Heels’ with 12 points in their 73-71 victory.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) tries for a steal between Tennessee’s Jordan Bowden (23) and Grant Williams (2) during the first half on Sunday, December 11, 2916 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Williams lead the Tar Heels’ with 12 points in their 73-71 victory.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) goes after a steal from Tennessee’s Jordan Bowden (23) during the first half on Sunday, December 11, 2916 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) goes after a steal from Tennessee’s Jordan Bowden (23) during the first half on Sunday, December 11, 2916 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Tennessee’s Detrick Mostella (15) and John Fulkerson (10) double up on North Carolina’s Tony Bradley (5) in the first half on Sunday, December 11, 2916 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams reacts during the first half against Tennessee on Sunday, December 11, 2916 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams reacts to a ten point deficit in the first half against Tennessee on Sunday, December 11, 2916 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) drives to the basket for two of his game high 12 points in the first half against Tennessee on Sunday, December 11, 2916 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Brandon Robinson (14) drives to the basket for two of his six point in the first half against Tennessee on Sunday, December 11, 2916 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Nate Britt (0) drives to the basket against Tennessee’s Grant Williams (2) during the second half on Sunday, December 11, 2916 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Nate Britt (0) chases down a loose ball after forcing a turnover during the second half against Tennessee on Sunday, December 11, 2916 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Britt had five steals ad 11 points in the Tar Heels’ 73-71 victory.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs his team during the second half against Tennessee on Sunday, December 11, 2916 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) drives to the basket against Tennessee’s Grant Williams (2) in the second half on Sunday, December 11, 2916 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Williams lead the Tar Heels’ with 12 points in their 73-71 victory.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) drives to the basket against Tennessee’s John Fulkerson (10) to give the Tar Heels their first lead of the second half, and helping pave the way to a 73-71 victory on Sunday, December 11, 2916 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) drives to the basket against Tennessee’s John Fulkerson (10) and Grant Williams (2) to give the Tar Heels their first lead of the second half, and helping secure a 73-71 victory on Sunday, December 11, 2916 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Stilman White (30) and Shea Rush (11) react as the Tar Heels take the lead during the second half on Sunday, December 11, 2916 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Brandon Robinson (14) taps in a basket to give the Tar Heels a 72-69 lead over Tennessee with 50 seconds to play and helping to secure their 73-71 win on Sunday, December 11, 2916 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Brandon Robinson (14) taps in a basket to give the Tar Heels a 72-69 lead over Tennessee with 50 seconds to play helping to secure their 73-71 win on Sunday, December 11, 2916 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Brandon Robinson (14) taps in a basket over Tennessee’s Jordan Bowden (23) to give the Tar Heels a 72-69 lead over Tennessee with 50 seconds to play helping to secure a win on Sunday, December 11, 2916 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) puts up a shot over Tennessee’s John Fulkerson (10) during the second half on Sunday, December 11, 2916 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) congratulates teammate Tony Bradley (5) after Bradley blocked a shot by Tennessee’s Lamonte Turner with two second to play to help seal the Tar Heels’ 73-71 victory on Sunday, December 11, 2916 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com