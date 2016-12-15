Johnson C. Smith routs Tuskegee in rematch

Johnson C. Smith wasn’t about to absorb another loss to Tuskegee.
The Golden Bulls broke a two-game losing streak with a 71-50 win Thursday at Brayboy Gym, atoning for a 61-53 loss in Alabama on Dec. 4 - the Golden Tigers’ only win this season. Johnson C. Smith (4-6) did the little things better in the rematch, especially on the defensive end, where they converted 22 Tuskegee turnovers into 25 points.
“We know what our issues are. We know what our problems are,” Golden Bulls coach Steve Joyner said. “We’re working as hard as we can to correct those. One thing is paying attention to details and remaining focused.”
Johnson C. Smith led most of the way, building a 23-point bulge in the second half behind West Charlotte High grad Gabon Williams, who scored 16 points on 5-of-11 shooting. The Golden Bulls, who connected on 21-of-50 shots (42 percent) also got 11 points from Christian Williams. Myles Thomas paced Tuskegee (1-10) with 15 points on 4-of-7 shooting.
“We thought we didn’t play well at Tuskegee,” Joyner said. “We knew we could play better and that was our focus. We’re certainly going to have to figure something out by the time we get to Lincoln” for the CIAA opener on Saturday.
Three who mattered
Gabon Williams: The JCSU forward set the tone beyond the arc, nailing 3-of-6 shots from 3-point range.
Aaron Adair: The backup forward scored eight points and hauled down six rebounds for Johnson C. Smith.
Myles Thomas: He scored 15 points on 4-of-7 shooting off the bench for Tuskegee, the only Golden Tiger to break double figures.
Worth mentioning
▪ Johnson C. Smith opens CIAA play with a two-game road trip to Lincoln (Pa.) and Bowie State.
▪ The Golden Bulls and Golden Tigers split the season series, with each team winning on its home floor.
▪ Tuskegee led for 58 seconds compared to Johnson C. Smith’s 36 minutes, 17 seconds.
Comments