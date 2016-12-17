Sunday’s college basketball games to watch

FAIRFIELD (5-3) at N.C. STATE (8-2)
PNC Arena, Raleigh, 2 p.m.
Fairfield, coming off a 12-day break for exams, boasts the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference’s leading scorer in guard Tyler Nelson, who averages 19.9 points, and rebounder in forward Amadou Sidibe (11.9). ...The Wolfpack ended its exam break Thursday with a 33-point rout of Appalachian State. Freshman Dennis Smith Jr. averages 18.7 points to lead four Wolfpack players averaging in double figures.
CLEMSON (7-2) vs. ALABAMA (5-4)
Legacy Arena, Birmingham, Ala., 4 p.m., ESPNU
Alabama is going for its second straight win against a Palmetto State foe, having defeated USC-Upstate 78-61 Thursday. Alabama plays at a slower pace, and it doesn’t have a scorer averaging in double figures. ...Jaron Blossongame averages 18.6 points to lead Clemson, which has scored 80 or more points in five of its nine games.
GARDNER-WEBB (6-5) at NEBRASKA (5-5)
Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Neb., 2 p.m., ESPNU
Don’t let that .500 record fool you. According to the NCAA RPI, Nebraska has played the toughest schedule in the country this season. Its last game before a weeklong final-exam break was a 79-62 loss to No. 3 Kansas. Guard Tai Webster has scored 20 or more points five times this season for Nebraska. ...Gardner-Webb showed little rust from the finals break in its 95-45 demolishing of Warren Wilson College Friday night. ...This is the teams’ first meeting.
Steve Lyttle
