Grambling State blocks kick, stops NCCU 10-9 for HBCU championship

N.C. Central’s rally in the final minutes was derailed by an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and a blocked extra point in a 10-9 defeat to Grambling State in the Celebration Bowl.
The Eagles trailed 10-3 until Malcolm Bell connected with a wide-open Quentin Atkinson in the back of the end zone for a 39-yard touchdown with 2:14 left on the clock. Unfortunately, a jubilant Atkinson removed his helmet and was flagged on the play.
Following the penalty, kicker Brandon McClaren’s extra point was blocked, keeping the Eagles down on the scoreboard by one point.
The loss snaps NC Central’s nine-game winning streak. Heading into Saturday’s contest, the Eagles were averaging 30.7 points per game. However, their normally high-potent offense was grounded against a ferocious Grambling defensive attack, which clogged all running holes and batted down an array of passes.
Bell completed 18 of 32 passes for 240 with a touchdown and two interceptions. He also led the team in rushing with 52 yards on 13 carries.
