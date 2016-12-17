App State wins its second dramatic Camellia Bowl, 31-28

MONTGOMERY, Ala. -The second time was just as dramatic and sweet for Appalachian State.
The Mountaineers, who won the Raycom Media Camellia Bowl last year in their FBS postseason debut, returned to Montgomery and claimed a 31-28 victory against Toledo on Saturday night.
Redshirt freshman Michael Rubino kicked a 39-yard field goal with 5:14 remaining to break the fourth tie of the game, and Toledo's Jameson Vest was wide right on a 30-yard field goal with 1:48 left. Senior running back Marcus Cox sealed the outcome with a carry that pushed him over 1,000 yards for the fourth straight season.
App State (10-3) reached 10 victories for the second straight year and became the first FBS team to win two bowl games in its first two years of eligibility. Last season, it overcame a 24-7 deficit to beat Ohio 31-29 on a last-second field goal from Zach Matics.
App State quarterback Taylor Lamb was named the MVP after throwing for 119 yards and rushing for a career-high 126.
Junior quarterback Taylor Lamb was named the MVP after throwing for 119 yards and rushing for a career-high 126, topping his previous high of 103 yards as a sophomore. Cox also exceeded 5,000 career rushing yards thanks to a 143-yard effort against the Rockets (9-4).
Appalachian State, which never trailed, held a seven-point lead four times through the first three quarters. Toledo managed to tie the game four times instead of falling behind by more than a touchdown.
Moments after Toledo's Logan Woodside threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Cody Thompson, true freshman Darrynton Evans returned the kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown that pushed App State ahead 28-21. Woodside's 58-yard pass set up another tying touchdown, this one on a 1-yard run by Kareem Hunt in the final minute of the third quarter.
App State had a chance to reclaim the lead in the fourth quarter after using more than five minutes on a 14-play march from its 7-yard line to the Toledo 21. But that possession ended with an incomplete pass on a fake field goal instead of a 38-yard kick.
App State (10-3) is the first FBS team to win two bowl games in its first two years of eligibility.
Appalachian State forced Toledo into three-and-out punts on five of its first six possessions, but big plays marked the Rockets' two scoring drives.
Less than two minutes after App State's Delton Hopkins used a block from tight end Levi Duffield to score on a 16-yard shovel pass from Lamb, Toledo tied the game at 7-all. Woodside's 58-yard pass to Corey Jones on the next play from scrimmage preceded a 15-yard touchdown catch by 6-foot-5, 270-pound tight end Michael Roberts. He shed two defenders before walking into the end zone for his 16th score of the season.
The Mountaineers moved ahead again on Cox's 14-yard touchdown run with 6:03 remaining in the first half, but Toledo pulled even on Hunt's 26-yard touchdown run with 2:45 left in the half.
The Rockets covered 51 yards in two plays, using a 25-yard pass to set up the long run from Hunt, who had been held to 15 yards on his first eight carries. He became Toledo's career rushing leader on that touchdown.
Comments