Henderson, Smith pace Wolfpack to fourth straight win, 99-78 over Fairfield

Fairfield’s zone was no match for N.C State’s outside shooting.
The Wolfpack made 13 3-pointers, six from senior guard Terry Henderson in a 99-78 win over the visiting Stags.
Henderson led five N.C. State (9-2) players in double-figures with 25 points. He made his first four 3-pointers and finished 6-of-10.
Freshman guard Dennis Smith Jr. added 22 points and went 5-of-7 from 3.
Fairfield (5-4) got 23 points from guard Tyler Nelson and made all 17 of its free throws but the Stags had two punitive droughts.
N.C. State trailed 17-15 at 13:48 in the first half before it ripped off an 18-0 run to take control the game.
Fairfield got as close as four points early in the second half but a 15-0 run gave N.C. State enough breathing room to coast to its fourth straight win.
Joe Giglio: 919-829-8938, @jwgiglio
