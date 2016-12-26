Wolfpack shuts down Vanderbilt 41-17 in Independence Bowl

Jaylen Samuels hauled in an Independence Bowl-record three touchdown catches and Nyheim Hines tied a record with a 100-yard kickoff return touchdown as N.C. State finally beat the SEC in a 41-17 win over Vanderbilt on Monday.
The Wolfpack victory handed the SEC its first Independence Bowl loss since 2006, when Oklahoma State defeated Alabama, 34-31, the year before Nick Saban’s arrival in Tuscaloosa, Ala. It marked N.C. State’s first win against an SEC team since beating South Carolina in 1999.
Graduate student back Niles Clark capped the dominating performance with a 32-yard pick-6 on the final play of the game as the Wolfpack (7-6) finished with a winning record for the third consecutive year.
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Ryan Finley finished the game 19 of 30 passing for 235 yards. His three scoring tosses to Samuels, a junior tight end/fullback, helped him tie six others for the Independence Bowl record for passing TDs.
Vanderbilt began the scoring with a 52-yard field goal by Tommy Openshaw midway through the first quarter. The kick topped the previous record of 50 yards and matched Openshaw’s career best.
The Commodores’ defense was tough early. Vanderbilt forced senior running back Matt Dayes, who finished with 47 yards on nine carries, to fumble on N.C. State’s first possession and the nation’s No. 1 red-zone defense stopped Dayes on fourth-and-goal from the 1 late in the first quarter.
The Wolfpack defense created a spark when freshman back Trae Meadows picked off Kyle Shurmur at Vanderbilt’s 41 early in the second quarter.
N.C. State took advantage of the short field and capped a touchdown drive with a 9-yard strike from Finley to Samuels.
The Wolfpack stretched its lead with Samuels’ second score, a 55-yard touchdown off a screen pass late in the first half.
The second half provided much of the same for N.C. State. The Wolfpack got an immediate jolt when redshirt junior safety Josh Jones intercepted to stop Vanderbilt’s first possession of the second half.
The Wolfpack made good on the turnover when sophomore running back Reggie Gallaspy scored from 5 yards out to give N.C. State a 21-3 lead.
Samuels’ third touchdown catch, an Independence Bowl record, came midway through the third quarter when he took another screen and traveled 17 yards.
A 30-yard rushing touchdown by Vanderbilt’s Ralph Webb late in the third put the Commodores back in the game at 28-10. A 71-yard punt return by Kalija Lipscomb and a 1-yard plunge by Khari Blasingame with 10:37 remaining put the game at 28-17.
However, a 100-yard kickoff return from sophomore running back Hines sealed the win for the Wolfpack.
