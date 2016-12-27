Three things to know about Monmouth at UNC

5:18 Roy Williams on win over Northern Iowa and the NCAA investigation Pause

2:27 UNC academic scandal explained

1:45 Forest Hill's viral holiday video on gratitude

0:55 Two families struggle to move out of Tall Oaks public housing

2:33 Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

0:52 Shoppers seek sales at area malls

11:06 Cooper on HB2: 'Today, the legislature had the chance to do the right thing for NC and they failed'

1:43 Cam Newton following loss to Atlanta

2:14 In AT&T fiber project, worker pays a steep price: amputation of finger