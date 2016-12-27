Wednesday’s college basketball games to watch

HARTFORD (5-8) at DAVIDSON (6-4)
Belk Arena, Davidson, 7 p.m.
Senior guard Jalen Ross, formerly of Greensboro Day, leads Hartford with 20.8 points a game and is shooting better from 3-point range (42 percent) than overall (41 percent). This is Davidson’s finale before the start of Atlantic-10 play.
WAKE FOREST (9-3) at No. 20 FLORIDA STATE (12-1)
Donald Tucker Civic Center, Tallahassee, Fla., 5 p.m., ESPN2
The Deacons open ACC play seeking their first road win against a ranked team in six years. Dinos Mitoglou hit eight 3-pointers in Wake Forest’s last game, a 110-67 rout of LSU. Dwayne Bacon (17.3 points a game) leads the Seminoles.
MONMOUTH (10-2) at No. 9 NORTH CAROLINA (11-2)
Smith Center, Chapel Hill, 7 p.m., ESPNU
It’s homecoming for Hawks coach and former North Carolina standout King Rice, whose team has won nine straight. Justin Robinson, a 5-foot-8 guard, scored 33 against Wagner in Monmouth’s last game.
RIDER (8-4) at N.C. STATE (10-2)
PNC Arena, Raleigh, 7 p.m.
In Thursday’s rout of McNeese, Wolfpack freshman Dennis Smith Jr. led the team in scoring, assists, steals and blocks. ...All five Rider starters average in double figures, with forward Norville Carey shooting 46 percent from the floor.
UNC WILMINGTON (11-1) at CLEMSON (9-2)
Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, S.C., 7 p.m.
The Tigers have a tough nonconference finale, as the visiting Seahawks are an RPI top-40 team. Clemson’s Brad Brownell is a former head coach at UNC Wilmington. ...Seahawks forward Chris Flemmings, the Colonial Athletic’s preseason player of the year, averages 17.6 points and 5.8 rebounds.
