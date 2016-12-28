Thursday’s college basketball games to watch

WINTHROP (8-3, 0-0 Big South) at CHARLESTON SOUTHERN (4-7, 0-0)
CSU Field House, Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
Big South preseason favorite Winthrop opens league play and seeks its fifth straight win. ...Guard Christian Keeling, who leads Charleston Southern in scoring (15.2 points a game), has been Big South Freshman of the Week twice. Senior guard Patrick Wallace, who played at Myers Park High, averages 5.2 points and 16 minutes a game for Charleston Southern.
HIGH POINT (6-6, 0-0 Big South) at GARDNER-WEBB (7-6, 0-0)
Paul Porter Arena, Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.
Gardner-Webb is coming off a Midwest trip that included a victory over Nebraska. Forward Tyrell Nelson averages 13.6 points and is shooting 60 percent from the floor. ... Guard Andre Fox (14.2 points a game) leads High Point.
Steve Lyttle
Comments