College Sports

December 28, 2016 3:44 PM

Thursday’s college basketball games to watch

WINTHROP (8-3, 0-0 Big South) at CHARLESTON SOUTHERN (4-7, 0-0)

CSU Field House, Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

Big South preseason favorite Winthrop opens league play and seeks its fifth straight win. ...Guard Christian Keeling, who leads Charleston Southern in scoring (15.2 points a game), has been Big South Freshman of the Week twice. Senior guard Patrick Wallace, who played at Myers Park High, averages 5.2 points and 16 minutes a game for Charleston Southern.

HIGH POINT (6-6, 0-0 Big South) at GARDNER-WEBB (7-6, 0-0)

Paul Porter Arena, Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb is coming off a Midwest trip that included a victory over Nebraska. Forward Tyrell Nelson averages 13.6 points and is shooting 60 percent from the floor. ... Guard Andre Fox (14.2 points a game) leads High Point.

Steve Lyttle

Related content

College Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Virginia Tech's Justin Fuente and Arkansas' Bret Bielema talk about Belk Bowl matchup

View more video

Sports Videos