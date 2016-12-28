Davidson offense puts on its best performance, crushes Hartford

The Davidson men’s basketball team might not have grabbed national attention with its start to nonconference play, but it might have put the Atlantic 10 on notice.
Playing their final nonconference game of the season Wednesday night, the Wildcats delivered their best offensive performance so far, shooting a season-best 56.7 percent in a 105-75 win over Hartford at John M. Belk Arena.
The Hawks (5-9) held their own early on, leading for a majority of the first eight minutes. But Jon Axel Gudmundson's 3-pointer with 10 minutes, 24 seconds left in the first half gave Davidson (7-4) a 23-20 lead and one it wouldn’t relinquish.
Jack Gibbs connected on five of his eight first-half 3-point attempts, and his 18 points gave the Wildcats a 49-37 lead entering halftime.
When play resumed, Gibbs maintained his hot shooting, connecting on his first shot from behind the arc, which sparked a 13-3 Davidson run to open the second half. Hartford attempted to mount multiple comeback attempts, but the Wildcats’ shooting staved each one off.
Three who mattered
Gibbs: Davidson’s senior guard scored 27 points, marking his seventh game this season with at least 20 points. He went 6-for-9 on 3-pointers.
Peyton Aldridge: He kept the Wildcats afloat early on, scoring 11 of their first 16 points. The junior forward finished with 18 points.
Dusan Kovacevic: Davidson’s freshman forward scored a career-best 12 points, all in the second half. He also added six rebounds.
Observations
▪ Hartford’s zone defense held Davidson to just eight points in the paint during the first half. The Wildcats’ efficient 3-point shooting, however, helped create space down low in the second half, during which they scored 24 points in the paint.
▪ Gudmundsson dished out eight assists Wednesday, marking his second straight game with at least seven assists.
Worth mentioning
▪ Davidson shot a season-best 50 percent (12-for-24) on 3-pointers. The Wildcats’ previous best was 47.6 percent in the season opener against Appalachian State.
▪ Wednesday’s game marked the first time Davidson eclipsed the 100-point threshold since scoring 109 against Charlotte on Dec. 1, 2015.
▪ The Wildcats open Atlantic 10 play Saturday, when they host Richmond at 2 p.m. Davidson was picked to finish fourth in the conference in the preseason poll.
They said it
“Every game is going to be a tough game and every team is going to do something different and have players who are different. It’s just knowing the scouting reports our coaches give us and just trying to put that into the game.” – Gibbs on conference play.
