Friday’s college basketball game to watch

SOUTH CAROLINA (10-2) at MEMPHIS (9-4)
FedExForum, Memphis, 9 p.m., ESPNU
The Lawson brothers – Cedric (20.7 points a game) and D.J. (14.3 points, 8.8 rebounds) – lead the Memphis Tigers. First-year Memphis coach Tubby Smith is no stranger to South Carolina, as he faced the Gamecocks often while coach at Kentucky. He’s also a former South Carolina assistant. ...This is the nonconference finale for South Carolina, and, according to reports, it’s the final game of a suspension for standout scorer Sindarius Thornwell.
Steve Lyttle
Comments