Gallery: 2016 Belk Bowl

Virginia Tech Hokies head coach Justin Fuente holds up the Belk Bowl championship trophy after defeating the Arkansas Razorbacks in the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. on Thursday, December 29, 2016. Virginia Tech won 35-24.
Virginia Tech Hokies safety Mook Reynolds (6) pressures Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Austin Allen (8) into an intentional grounding penalty in the second half during the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. on Thursday, December 29, 2016. Virginia Tech won 35-24.
Virginia Tech HokiesTerrell Edmunds (25) runs upfield after intercepting an Arkansas Razorbacks pass as tight end Austin Cantrell (44) tries to tackle him in the second half during the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. on Thursday, December 29, 2016. Virginia Tech won 35-24.
A Virginia Tech Hokies cheer and show their support as the team plays against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the second half during the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. on Thursday, December 29, 2016. Virginia Tech won 35-24.
A Virginia Tech Hokies fan adjusts his Hokiehead as the team plays against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the second half during the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. on Thursday, December 29, 2016. Virginia Tech won 35-24.
Virginia Tech Hokies running back Travon McMillian (34) runs upfield against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the fourth quarter during the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. on Thursday, December 29, 2016. Virginia Tech won 35-24.
Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Jerod Evans (4) throws downfield against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the fourth quarter during the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. on Thursday, December 29, 2016. Virginia Tech won 35-24.
Virginia Tech Hokies tight end Chris Cunningham (85) celebrates with wide receiver Cam Phillips (5) after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. on Thursday, December 29, 2016. Virginia Tech won 35-24.
Virginia Tech Hokies tight end Chris Cunningham (85) scores a touchdown in the third quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. on Thursday, December 29, 2016. Virginia Tech won 35-24.
Virginia Tech Hokies tight end Bucky Hodges (7) makes a reception in front of an Arkansas Razorbacks defender in the second half of the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. on Thursday, December 29, 2016. Virginia Tech won 35-24.
Virginia Tech Hokies head coach Justin Fuente holds up the Belk Bowl championship trophy after defeating the Arkansas Razorbacks in the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. on Thursday, December 29, 2016. Virginia Tech won 35-24.
Virginia Tech Hokies cornerback Brandon Facyson (31) and Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Jerod Evans (4) celebrate the team's victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks at the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. on Thursday, December 29, 2016. Virginia Tech won 35-24.
Virginia Tech Hokies linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) is congratulated after intercepting an Arkansas Razorbacks pass in the third quarter during the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. on Thursday, December 29, 2016. Virginia Tech won 35-24.
Virginia Tech Hokies defensive back Chuck Clark (19) upends Arkansas Razorbacks running back Devwah Whaley (21) in the third quarter during the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. on Thursday, December 29, 2016. Virginia Tech won 35-24.
Virginia Tech Hokies head coach Justin Fuente is doused as time runs out in the game during the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. on Thursday, December 29, 2016. Virginia Tech beat Arkansas, 35-24.
Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Austin Allen (8) is sacked by Virginia Tech Hokies linebacker Anthony Shegog (24) in the fourth quarter during the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. on Thursday, December 29, 2016. Virginia Tech won 35-24.
Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Jerod Evans (4) holds the ball up after scoring the final touchdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. on Thursday, December 29, 2016. Virginia Tech won 35-24.
Virginia Tech Hokies head coach Justin Fuente talks to game officials about a call during the game against the Arkansas Razorbackst in the first half of the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, December 29, 2016.
Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Bret Bielema talks to game officials about a call during the game against the Virginia Tech Hokies in the first half of the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, December 29, 2016.
Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Austin Allen (8) throws downfield against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the first half of the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, December 29, 2016.
Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Jerod Evans (4) looks for running room against Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman JaMichael Winston (6) during the first half of the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, December 29, 2016.
Arkansas Razorbacks fans, right, cheer on their team as Virginia Tech Hokies, left, show their feelings during the first half of the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, December 29, 2016.
Arkansas Razorbacks fans cheer on their team against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the first half of the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, December 29, 2016.
Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Keon Hatcher (4) makes a reception in front of Virginia Tech Hokies cornerback Brandon Facyson (31) during the first half of the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, December 29, 2016.
Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Jerod Evans (4) is brought down by Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Santos Ramirez (9) and Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman McTelvin Agim (3) during the first half of the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, December 29, 2016.
Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Jerod Evans (4) is brought down by Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman JaMichael Winston (6) during the first half of the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, December 29, 2016.
Virginia Tech Hokies wide receiver Henri Murphy (12) runs up the sideline during a kickoff return against the Arkansas Razorbacks defense during the first half of the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, December 29, 2016.
Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Jerod Evans (4) finds running room against the Arkansas Razorbacks defense during the first half of the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, December 29, 2016.
Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Brooks Ellis (51) recovers a fumble as Virginia Tech Hokies fullback Sam Rogers (45) tries to get it back during the first half of the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, December 29, 2016.
Arkansas Razorbacks tight end Cheyenne O'Grady (85) hauls in a pass for a touchdown against Virginia Tech in the first half of the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, December 29, 2016.
Arkansas Razorbacks tight end Cheyenne O'Grady (85) celebrates his touchdown against Virginia Tech in the first half of the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, December 29, 2016.
