Saturday’s college football games to watch

NORTH TEXAS (6-6, 0-0 Conference USA) at CHARLOTTE (6-5, 0-0)
Halton Arena, Charlotte, noon
The visiting Mean Green is holding teams to 68.1 points, the best in recent school history. Three-point specialist Deckie Green returns after missing several games to injury. Admission is free to UNC Charlotte students, and the first 1,000 fans will receive coach Mark Price bobbleheads. ...Junior forward JC Washington, who was in his first season with Charlotte after transferring from Trinity Valley Community College (Texas), is transferring, Price said. In nine games, Washington averaged 4.7 points and 4.3 rebounds
RICHMOND (6-6, 0-0 Atlantic 10) at DAVIDSON (7-4, 0-0)
John Belk Arena, Davidson, 2 p.m., WCCB
Swingman T.J. Cline is Richmond’s big threat. He had 25 points and 14 rebounds in the Spiders’ most recent game, a Dec. 23 loss at Oral Roberts. ...Davidson guard Jack Gibbs (23.1 points a game) is fifth nationally in scoring. Forward Peyton Aldridge averages 20.8.
No. 5 DUKE (12-1, 0-0 ACC) at VIRGINIA TECH (11-1, 0-0)
Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg, Va., noon. ESPN2
Virginia Tech’s 6-foot-6 swingman Chris Clarke has two double-doubles and a triple-double in his past three games. The big news, though, will be the absence of Duke All-America guard candidate Grayson Allen, who begins a team-mandated suspension after a tripping incident in the Blue Devils’ last game, against Elon on Dec. 21.
CLEMSON (10-2, 0-0 ACC) at WAKE FOREST (9-4, 0-1)
Joel Coliseum, Winston-Salem, noon, FSCR
Clemson has scored 80 or more points in four straight games, including Wednesday’s 87-72 win against an 11-2 UNC Wilmington team. ... Former Northside Christian and Charlotte 49er Keyshawn Woods has climbed to third in Wake Forest scoring, averaging 13.2 points.
No. 9 NORTH CAROLINA (12-2, 0-0 ACC) at GEORGIA TECH (8-4, 0-0)
McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta, noon, WBTV
Junior forward Justin Jackson’s 28 points led North Carolina in its 102-74 rout of Monmouth on Wednesday. ...Ben Lemmers, a 6-10 junior center, leads the Yellow Jackets in scoring (14.9) and rebounds (10.0).
N.C. STATE (11-2, 0-0 ACC) at MIAMI (10-2, 0-0)
Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Fla., 4:30 p.m., FSCR
N.C. State is shooting nearly 50 percent from the floor, with guard Dennis Smith Jr. averaging 18.9 points and 45 percent shooting. ... Miami’s guards can be tough inside, with Bruce Brown leading the team in rebounds (7.7).
RADFORD (6-7, 1-0 Big South) at WINTHROP (9-3, 1-0)
Winthrop Coliseum, Rock Hill, noon
Radford upset preseason Big South No. 2 pick UNC Asheville on Thursday, with Caleb Tanner scoring 24 points and hitting 6 of 8 3-point shots. ...Keon Johnson (19.5 points a game) leads Winthop.
GARDNER-WEBB (7-7, 0-1 Big South) at UNC ASHEVILLE (8-6, 0-1)
Kimmel Arena, Asheville, 2 p.m.
Guard LaQuincy Rideau scored 12 of his 22 points in the last three minutes of Gardner-Webb’s 71-64 loss Thursday to High Point. ...UNC Asheville freshman guard MaCio Teague is off to a big start, averaging 14.3 points.
Steve Lyttle
Comments