Tuesday’s college basketball games to watch

NORTH CAROLINA (12-3, 0-1 ACC) at CLEMSON (11-2, 1-0)
Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, S.C., 7 p.m., ESPN2
Justin Jackson (16 points) was among the few bright spots for North Carolina in Saturday’s loss at Georgia Tech. Clemson has won nine straight, and Marcquise Reed’s 21 points led the Tigers in Saturday’s come-from-behind win at Wake Forest.
BOSTON COLLEGE (8-6, 1-0 ACC) at WAKE FOREST (9-5, 0-2)
Joel Coliseum, Winston-Salem, 7 p.m., Fox Sports Carolinas
John Collins scored 20 points Saturday for the Deacons, but they blew a 10-point lead in the final minutes of a 73-68 loss to Clemson. Freshman Ky Bowman has been outstanding for Boston College. He scored 30 points in Saturday’s win against Syracuse.
Steve Lyttle
