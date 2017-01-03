Wednesday’s college basketball matchups

GEORGIA TECH (9-4, 1-0) at No. 8 DUKE (12-2, 0-1)
Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, 7 p.m. ESPN2.
Freshman Josh Okogie scored 26 points Saturday in the Yellow Jackets’ upset of North Carolina. The Jackets among the country’s youngest teams. This will be Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final game before he undergoes back surgery and misses about four weeks.
No. 21 VIRGINIA TECH (12-1, 1-0 ACC) at N.C. STATE (11-3, 0-1)
PNC Arena, Raleigh, 9 p.m.
These are big times for the Hokies, coming off a victory over Duke and nationally ranked for the first time in six years. Zach LeDay (16.1 points a game) leads the scoring. Freshman Dennis Smith Jr. (21 points, 5 assists) was a bright spot in the Wolfpack’s loss Saturday at Miami.
SOUTH CAROLINA (10-3, 0-0 SEC) at GEORGIA (9-4, 0-0)
Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, Ga., 7 p.m. ESPN U.
Leading scorer Sindarius Thornwell (18.7 points a game) will be reinstated after a one-month suspension by the Gamecocks. Georgia forward Yante Maten is SEC Co-Player of the Week after scoring 31 points Thursday in a victory over Auburn.
WINTHROP (9-4, 1-1 Big South) at HIGH POINT (7-7, 1-1)
Mills Convocation Center, High Point, 7 p.m.
Keon Johnson scored 37 points Saturday, but a shaky defense hurt Winthrop in a home loss to Radford. Miles Bowman Jr. (12.9 points, 8.7 rebounds) gives the Panthers an inside force.
GARDNER-WEBB (7-8, 0-2 Big South) at RADFORD (7-7, 2-0)
Dedmon Center, Radford, Va., 7 p.m.
Radford knocked off the preseason No. 1 and No. 2 picks, Winthrop and UNC-Asheville, on the road last week, with Caleb Tanner (22 points per game) named Big South Player of the Week. Gardner-Webb had lost three straight.
No. 3 QUEENS (12-0, 6-0) at CATAWBA (9-3, 3-3)
Goodman Gymnasium, Salisbury, 8 p.m.
Queens comes off an 18-day holiday break ranked No. 3 nationally in the Division II coaches’ poll. Todd Withers (14.5 points a game) scored 25 in the Royals’ last contest before the break. Forward Jerrin Morrison of East Mecklenburg is averaging 13 points a game for Catawba.
Steve Lyttle
Comments