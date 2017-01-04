College Sports

January 4, 2017 12:52 PM

Defensive end Bradley Chubb returning to Wolfpack

Staff reports

Defensive end Bradley Chubb will return to N.C. State next season, he announced on Wednesday.

Chubb, a 6-4, 275-pound rising senior, was a second-team All-ACC player last season and ranked fourth nationally in tackles for loss.

“I’m very happy about this decision because I know coming back to NC State is the best thing for me,” Chubb said. “I prayed about it and know that I’m supposed to stay. I have personal goals – being first-team All-ACC and All-American – that I haven’t accomplished yet, but more importantly I want to help our team accomplish our goals. We have some unfinished business and I can’t wait to get back on the field with my Wolfpack brothers and get to work.”

Chubb had 22 tackles for loss last season, the second-best single-season tally in school history. His 10.5 sacks tied for third in the NC State single-season record books and ranked 19th in the FBS for 2016.

“Nothing could have made our new year happier than the call from Chubb to tell me he wanted to return to NC State,” said Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren. “On the field, he is a special player, a game changer and a difference maker. Off the field he’s a great leader and a great teammate.”

NC State football players team up with Toys for Tots

Go along with N.C. State football players as they have fun shopping for toys for children and the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program in Raleigh.

Jill Knight and Ethan Hyman jhknight@newsobserver.com

Relief and celebration as NC State beats Syracuse 35-20

NC State defensive end Bradley Chubb said beating the Orange on Saturday brought both relief and celebration.

Chip Alexander calexander@newsobserver.com

Related content

College Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Clemson's Dabo Swinney: It's a special time to be a Tiger

View more video

Sports Videos