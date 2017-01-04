Thursday ’s college basketball games to watch

CHARLOTTE (7-6, 1-1 C-USA) at WESTERN KENTUCKY (8-7, 2-0)
E.A. Diddle Arena, Bowling Green, Ky., 8 p.m.
The 49ers got badly-needed bench scoring from freshman guard Quentin Jackson (19 points) in Monday’s loss to Rice. ...Que Jackson, a 6-foot-6 transfer from Washington State, averages 14.6 points to lead the Hilltoppers.
DAVIDSON (7-5, 0-1 Atlantic 10) at GEORGE WASHINGTON (8-6, 0-1)
Charles E. Smith Center, Washington, D.C., 7 p.m., ESPNU
Davidson scoring leader Jack Gibbs (22.9 points a game) will look to bounce back from an “off” performance in Saturday’s loss to Richmond. He scored 21 points on 6-of-16 shooting. ...Swingman Tyler Cavanaugh (16.3 points, 7.8 rebounds) leads the Colonials.
CHOWAN (8-2, 3-0 CIAA) at JOHNSON C. SMITH (5-7, 1-1)
Brayboy Gymnasium, Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.
Chowan last played Dec. 30, while the Golden Bulls have been on break since Dec. 19. ...Kevin Kuteyi (16.4 points a game) leads Chowan. ...Robert Davis (15.4 points a game) averages 35 minutes a contest for the Bulls.
Steve Lyttle
Comments