Saturday’s college basketball games to watch

CHARLOTTE (7-7, 1-2 Conference USA) at MARSHALL (10-6, 3-0)
Cam Henderson Center, Huntington, W.Va., 7 p.m.
The Thundering Herd is 8-0 at home this season and getting 20.6 points a game from guard Jon Elmore. ...Andrien White scored 20 Thursday night for Charlotte in its 82-80 loss at Western Kentucky.
BOSTON COLLEGE (8-7, 1-1 ACC) at No. 8 DUKE (13-2, 1-1)
Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, 2 p.m., Fox Sports Carolinas
Guard Grayson Allen (one-game suspension) is back, but coach Mike Krzyzewski (back surgery) is gone. This is Duke’s first game with Jeff Capel as interim head coach. ...Boston College’s shooting is erratic, but guards Jerome Robinson and Ky Bowman each had five 3-pointers last Saturday against Syracuse.
CLEMSON (11-3, 1-1 ACC) at No. 23 NOTRE DAME (13-2, 2-0)
Edmund Joyce Center, South Bend, Ind., 3 p.m., ESPNU
Clemson’s Jaron Blossomgame averages more points against Notre Dame (17.8) than any other opponent. ...Fighting Irish guard Matt Carroll is averaging 18.9 points against teams from Power 5 conferences.
N.C. STATE (12-3, 1-1 ACC) at No. 14 NORTH CAROLINA (13-3, 1-1)
Dean Smith Center, Chapel Hill, 8 p.m. ESPN
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (West Charlotte High) has 42 rebounds in the past three contests – the most in his career in a three-game span. ... Wolfpack freshman Dennis Smith Jr. is coming off a triple-double (27 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists) against Virginia Tech.
TEXAS A&M (8-5, 0-2 SEC) at SOUTH CAROLINA (11-3, 1-0)
Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, 1:30 p.m., WBTV
Tyler Davis is averaging 14.2 points, and Texas A&M is holding teams to 39 percent field-goal shooting. ... South Carolina’s Sindarius Thornwell returned from suspension Wednesday, scoring 19 points and grabbing 11 rebounds in the Gamecocks’ win against Georgia.
LONGWOOD (6-8, 3-0 Big South) at WINTHROP (10-4, 2-1)
Winthrop Coliseum, Rock Hill, 4 p.m.
The surprise first-place team visits the preseason favorite. Longwood forward Khris Lane averages 15.1 points and 7.4 rebounds. Bjorn Borman hit five 3-pointers in Winthrop’s victory Wednesday at High Point.
CHARLESTON SOUTHERN (4-10, 0-3 Big South) at GARDNER-WEBB (8-8, 1-2)
Paul Porter Arena, Boiling Springs, 4:30 p.m.
Jamal Thomas scored 19 points in his first start for Charleston Southern, in its loss Wednesday at Campbell. ... Tyrell Nelson, Gardner-Webb’s leading scorer, had 19 points Wednesday in a victory against Radford.
LINCOLN MEMORIAL at QUEENS
This game was postponed until Monday at 8 p.m.
ELIZABETH CITY STATE at JOHNSON C. SMITH
This game was postponed but hasn’t been rescheduled.
