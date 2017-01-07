Capel takes over for Coach K, Jefferson injures foot in Duke’s win over BC

No. 8 Duke played efficient, effective offense to beat Boston College Saturday but did so without its head coach and despite a new injury concern.
With head coach Mike Krzyzewski missing the game after having back surgery on Friday morning, Jeff Capel coached Duke to a 93-82 ACC win over Boston College at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Along the way, though, the Blue Devils lost redshirt senior forward Amile Jefferson to an injured right foot. The 6-foot-9 Jefferson has started every game this season for Duke (14-2, 2-1 ACC), averaging 13.8 points and 10.6 rebounds per game.
But Jefferson limped to Duke’s bench late in the first half Saturday, favoring his right foot. It’s the same foot Jefferson fractured in December 2015 that caused him to take medical redshirt last season.
Jefferson went to the locker room with the training staff and didn’t return to the bench for the start of the second half. About halfway through the half, he returned to the bench but appeared to favor his right foot as he walked.
Duke dominated Boston College even without Jefferson available for the entire game. Excellent ball movement on offense played a major role.
The Blue Devils had assists on 13 of their first 15 made field goals as they built a 20-point lead in the first half and led 53-34 at halftime.
Junior guard Grayson Allen, playing his second game since returning from suspension, had four assists before he took his first shot. Allen dished out a career-high 11 assists as Duke had 20 assists as a team. The Blue Devils had a season-best 24 in last Wednesday’s 110-57 thrashing of Georgia Tech.
As strong as Duke’s offense was over the game’s first 30 minutes, it went cold to allow Boston College to cut the deficit under 10 points.
After leading 79-60, Duke missed 10 consecutive shots during one stretch as Boston College ripped off 11 points in a row to trail 79-71.
Harry Giles hit two free throws with 4:37 to play to restore Duke’s double-digit lead at 81-71.
Still, Duke needed big plays from freshman Jayson Tatum to finally subdue the Eagles.
With Boston College trailing 84-77, Tatum sank a 3-pointer with 1:59 to play giving Duke an 87-77 lead.
With the Blue Devils up 88-82 following a layup by Boston College’s Ky Bowman, Tatum sank two free throws with 42 seconds left putting Duke up 90-82. Tatum added two more free throws with 29 seconds left to match his career-high of 22 points.
Steve Wiseman: 919-419-6671, @stevewisemanNC
