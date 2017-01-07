Sunday’s college basketball games to watch

N.C. STATE (12-3, 1-1 ACC) at No. 14 NORTH CAROLINA (13-3, 1-1)
Dean Smith Center, Chapel Hill, 1 p.m., ESPN
Postponed from Saturday night. ... North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (West Charlotte High) has 42 rebounds in the past three contests – the most in his career in a three-game span. ... Wolfpack freshman Dennis Smith Jr. is coming off a triple-double (27 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists) against Virginia Tech.
DAVIDSON (7-6, 0-2 Atlantic 10) at SAINT LOUIS (4-10, 0-2)
Chaifetz Arena, Saint Louis, 2 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Guard Jermaine Bishop (11.6 points a game) is Saint Louis’ leading scorer but has missed the past four games with a leg injury. He could be back Sunday. ... Peyton Aldridge had 20 points and nine rebounds in Thursday’s 73-69 loss at George Washington.
WAKE FOREST (10-5, 1-2 ACC) at No. 11 VIRGINIA (11-3, 1-2)
John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, Va., 8 p.m., ESPNU
London Perrantes leads Virginia in scoring with 10.8 points a game, the lowest-figure for a No. 1 Virginia scorer in recent years. ...Wake Forest’s top three scorers – John Collins, Bryant Crawford and Keyshawn Woods – are either freshmen or sophomores.
Steve Lyttle
Comments