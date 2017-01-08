What fans are saying about UNC’s lead over NCSU

North Carolina is leading N.C. State 56-23 at the half in Chapel Hill on Sunday. Here’s the reaction on Twitter.
Heels are hot today! Even the ball boy hit 3 in a row from half court at halftime! #GoHeels— Eli Gelber (@eli_gelber) January 8, 2017
Just start the drive back to Raleigh, Wolfpack— Rocco Colucci (@Rocco83C) January 8, 2017
North Carolina leads NC State 219-11.— Clint Jackson (@clintjackson1) January 8, 2017
Watching this game dressed in my wolfpack finest smh ... If I knew how to Photoshop I'd put the Jordan cry face on my ass smh— ladielexx (@ladielexx) January 8, 2017
Roy Williams grew up disliking Wolfpack, once said as coach he'd "rather beat State than eat." Heels playing that way.— David Glenn Show (@DavidGlennShow) January 8, 2017
Half: UNC 56, NCSU 23
At 12:26pm they canceled school for tomorrow. At 1pm the @UNC_Basketball game started. It's been a great 1.5 hours in my house. #GoHeels— Mike Dunton (@dartbus1521) January 8, 2017
Gottfried announcing halftime back surgery? #GoHeels— Davis Boyle (@dboyle17) January 8, 2017
Come on state 2nd half boys!— CAT (@catbarber1994) January 8, 2017
NC State students can now rest easy tonight. No school tomorrow and free biscuits in the AM. Not all is lost.— Cory Smith (@RCorySmith) January 8, 2017
This is not a troll tweet, but I can't imagine what it's like to be an NC State fan. So many ups & downs. Last two games kind of sum it up.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) January 8, 2017
wow— Julius Hodge (@Follow24Hodge) January 8, 2017
