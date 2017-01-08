Peyton Aldridge’s 24 leads Davidson over Saint Louis

5:22 NC State's Mark Gottfried: "I think we were as bad as you could possibly be" Pause

1:00 Dabo Swinney: It's a privilege to play Alabama, 'best of the best'

2:27 Clemson's Ben Boulware explains Christian Wilkins grab vs. OSU

2:34 Winter Storm brings sleet and snow to Charlotte region

1:11 Live From The Double Door Inn Trailer

1:23 Curry Laksa at Co Charlotte

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

0:29 Jonathan Allen on Deshaun Watson

1:01 Goodwill gets Panthers furniture