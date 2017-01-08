Monday’s college basketball games to watch

LINCOLN MEMORIAL (10-3, 5-2 SAC) at No. 3 QUEENS (13-0, 7-0)
Levine Center, Charlotte, 8 p.m.
The Royals’ toughest test so far this season has them hosting last year’s Division II national runnerup. Luquon Choice (16.6 points a game) leads the Railsplitters. Jared Hendryx had a career-high 23 points (and 9 rebounds) in Queens’ last outing, a victory Wednesday at Catawba.
VIRGINIA STATE (10-3, 2-1 CIAA) at JOHNSON C. SMITH (6-7, 2-1)
Brayboy Gymnasium, Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.
Virginia State, which has won four straight, is led in scoring and rebounds by forward Richard Gransberry (15.4 points, 7.5 rebounds). Robert Davis (15.4 points a game) continues to pace the Golden Bulls in scoring.
