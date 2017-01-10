Wednesday’s college basketball games to watch

FORDHAM (6-10, 0-3 Atlantic 10) at DAVIDSON (8-6, 1-2)
Belk Gymnasium, Davidson, 7 p.m.
Fordham’s Chris Sengfelder averages nearly nine 3-point attempts per game and hitting 36 percent of them. ... Davidson forward Will Magarity is coming off one of his best games – 17 points, nine rebounds in Sunday’s win at Saint Louis.
No. 11 NORTH CAROLINA (14-3, 2-1 ACC) at WAKE FOREST (10-5, 1-2)
Joel Coliseum, Winston-Salem, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Guard Joel Berry II is ACC Player of the Week after averaging 25 points in two games last week. ...The Deacons’ Bryant Crawford is averaging nearly six assists and two steals.
N.C. STATE (12-4, 1-2 ACC) at BOSTON COLLEGE (8-8, 1-2)
Conte Forum, Boston, 9 p.m., Fox Sports Carolinas
N.C. State hopes to erase the taste of Sunday’s blowout loss at North Carolina, when freshman Dennis Smith Jr. got into early foul trouble. ...Guard Jerome Robinson of Raleigh has been hot for the Eagles, averaging 20.5 points in the past two games.
SOUTH CAROLINA (12-3, 2-0 SEC) at TENNESSEE (8-7, 1-2)
Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tenn., 9 p.m., SEC Network
Senior guard Duane Notice hit four 3-pointers in Saturday’s victory over Texas A&M and is third in Gamecocks history in that department. ...Center Robert Hubbs III leads the Vols in scoring (14.7 a game) and is shooting nearly 52 percent from the floor.
PRESBYTERIAN (4-11, 0-4 Big South) at WINTHROP (11-4, 3-1)
Winthrop Coliseum, Rock Hill, 6:30 p.m.
Freshman guard Jo’Vontae Millner leads Presbyterian in scoring (12.0 per game) and rebounds (6.2). ...Keon Johnson needs two points to become Winthrop’s all-time leading scorer (in its Division I era).
CAMPBELL (9-7, 2-2 Big South) at GARDNER-WEBB (9-8, 2-2)
Paul Porter Arena, Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.
Campbell features the nation’s No. 5 scorer in 5-foot-9 guard Chris Clemmons (23.3 points a game). ...Bulldogs guard Laquincy Rideau is seventh nationally in steals per game (2.82).
LENOIR-RHYNE (6-7, 5-3 South Atlantic) at No. 3 QUEENS (14-0, 8-0)
Levine Center, Charlotte, 8 p.m.
Forward Darrion Evans scored a career-high 31 points in Lenoir-Rhyne’s weekend victory at Anderson. ...Queens is coming off Monday’s 103-101 overtime victory over powerful Lincoln Memorial. Guard Jalin Alexander hit 11-of-12 from the floor and scored 28 in that game.
Steve Lyttle
Comments