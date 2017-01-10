NC State at BC: Things to watch

NC State at Boston College
When: 9 p.m.
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV/Radio: Fox Sports Carolinas, 101.5-WRAL
Projected starting lineups
NC State (12-4, 1-2 ACC)
G Dennis Smith Jr. 19.1 ppg, 6.4 apg
G Torin Dorn 13.6 ppg, 6.1 rpg
G Terry Henderson 15.4 ppg, 3.1 rpg
F Abdul-Malik Abu 11.9 ppg, 7.6 rpg
F Omer Yurtseven 7.9 ppg, 5.4 rpg
Boston College (8-8, 1-2 ACC)
G Jerome Robinson 20.6 ppg, 3.0 apg
G Ky Bowman 12.4 ppg, 3.7 rpg
G A.J. Turner 10.2 ppg, 4.0 rpg
F Connar Tava 6.4 ppg, 5.8 rpg
F Mo Jeffers 5.5 ppg, 6.2 rpg
Three things to know
▪ Ky Bowman, a 6-1 scoring guard from Havelock, has averaged 19.8 points per game over the past seven games. He has gone for at least 30 twice and can heat up from the 3-point line quickly. He was 7 of 8 on 3-pointers in BC’s 96-81 win over Syracuse on Jan. 1.
▪ In Bowman and sophomore guard Jerome Robinson, who is third in the ACC in scoring, the Eagles have a formidable backcourt. They are undersized up front with a pair of graduate transfers, Mo Jeffers (Delaware) and Connar Tava (Western Michigan). N.C. State should be able to make some hay with junior forward Abdul-Malik Abu and freshman forward Omer Yurtseven. The adjustment to ACC play has been difficult for Yurtseven, who is averaging 3.6 points per conference game. The 7-footer has had trouble trying to figure out ACC officiating.
▪ N.C. State enters a stretch where it can pick up a few wins and make a move in the ACC standings with Boston College, Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh and Wake Forest up next.
Joe Giglio
