College Sports

January 11, 2017 9:46 AM

After Duke loss, Florida State coach attempts to end latest Grayson Allen ‘controversy’

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

Duke’s basketball team was blown out in Tallahassee Tuesday night by a hot Florida State team.

But during the game, Duke guard Grayson Allen – already mired in controversy for multiple tripping incidents – became a trending topic on social media again.

While chasing a loose ball, Allen dove into the Florida State bench and appeared to push a Seminoles coach as he landed.

Of course, Twitter took to roasting the Duke guard, who has been a popular social media subject this season.

But Wednesday morning, Florida State assistant coach Dennis Gates tried to end the ‘controversy,’ tweeting with the hashtag: #givegraysonabreak

Related content

College Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Raw video: Clemson celebrates national championship

View more video

Sports Videos