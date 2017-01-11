After Duke loss, Florida State coach attempts to end latest Grayson Allen ‘controversy’

Duke’s basketball team was blown out in Tallahassee Tuesday night by a hot Florida State team.
But during the game, Duke guard Grayson Allen – already mired in controversy for multiple tripping incidents – became a trending topic on social media again.
While chasing a loose ball, Allen dove into the Florida State bench and appeared to push a Seminoles coach as he landed.
Grayson Allen has serious issues pic.twitter.com/yEaIusuiRF— Atlanta Sports Guy (@Atlantasportguy) January 11, 2017
Of course, Twitter took to roasting the Duke guard, who has been a popular social media subject this season.
when you see grayson allen eyeing your leg from across the court pic.twitter.com/Qq68H99xa8— benjamin (@dungeontreats) January 11, 2017
With that being said, I've seen a lot of hoopers dive for the ball out of bounds. Never seen them push someone out the way #graysonallen— SportsYearRound4Eva (@The____Source) January 11, 2017
But Wednesday morning, Florida State assistant coach Dennis Gates tried to end the ‘controversy,’ tweeting with the hashtag: #givegraysonabreak
I want to make this very clear! #givegraysonabreak @ESPN @TDOnline @Warchant @Noles247 @GraysonJAllen @DukeMBB pic.twitter.com/3gKBNWfUIC— Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) January 11, 2017
Comments