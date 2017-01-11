Thursday’s college basketball games to watch

LOUISIANA TECH (11-5, 3-0 Conference USA) at CHARLOTTE (7-8, 1-3)
Halton Arena, Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Charlotte is vulnerable to strong inside players, and Louisiana Tech center Erik McCree leads the Bulldogs in scoring (17.9 points) and rebounds (9.0). ... Charlotte forward Anthony Vanhook (20 points, nine rebounds) played well Saturday at Marshall, but the 49ers are trying to snap a three-game losing skid.
CLEMSON (11-4, 1-2 ACC) at GEORGIA TECH (9-6, 1-2), FCR
McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Junior guard Gabe DeVoe, who played at Shelby High, scored 14 points off the bench in Clemson’s loss Saturday at Notre Dame. ...Tadric Jackson (45 percent on 3-pointers ) has played well for the Yellow Jackets in their past four games. ...Each team has lost two straight.
Steve Lyttle
