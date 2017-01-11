Recruiting roundup: Three prospects enroll early at Duke, seven at NC State

Three Duke football prospects have enrolled early for the spring semester, coach David Cutcliffe announced Wednesday.
Among the prospects are a quarterback, an offensive lineman and a defensive back.
Chris Katrenick, a 6-3, 205-pound quarterback, from Illinois, and three-star prospect, completed 143 of his 280 pass attempts for 2,223 yards during his senior season at Harry D. Jacobs High School. He also had 26 touchdowns to his nine interceptions.
Evan Lisle, a 6-7, 310-pound offensive lineman from Ohio, graduated from Ohio State in December and played in 26 games for the Buckeyes. He was a four-star prospect and an ESPN 150 player coming out of high school in 2012. Lisle has one more year of eligibility left.
Marquis Waters, a 6-1, 190-pound defensive back from Florida is a three-star prospect. He had four interceptions, nine pass break ups and two forced fumbles during his senior season at Atlantic High School.
NC State
For N.C. State, seven players, all three-star prospects, have enrolled early.
Kollin Byers, a 6-5, 270-pound offensive lineman from Shelby, helped Crest win the 3AAA state championships in back-to-back years in 2014 and 2015.
Damien Darden, a 6-4, 246-pound tight-end from Pikeville, was a second-team all-state selection during his senior season at Charles B. Aycock.
Xavier Lyas, a 6-5, 218-pound defensive end from Florida, accumulated 65 tackles, three sacks, three fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles during his senior season.
Matthew McKay, a 6-4, 186-pound quarterback from Raleigh, played for Wakefield High School, where he threw for 19 touchdowns and rushed for 17 more. In 2015, he had 46 total touchdowns.
Damontay Rhem, a 5-11, 205-pound running back from Wendell, played both sides of the ball for East Wake High School. He ran for 1,745 yards and scored 17 touchdowns on offense. On defense, he made 121 tackles, forced three fumbles and intercepted two passes.
Liam Ryan, a 6-3, 295-pound offensive lineman from Cary, spent a year at Fork Union Military Academy after high school.
Antoine Thompson, a 6-1, 176-pound wide receiver from Florida, caught 30 passes for 692 yards and five touchdowns during his junior season. He suffered a torn ACL before his senior season.
By enrolling early, the players are eligible to participate in spring practice.
