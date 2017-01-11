Davidson wilts down stretch against Fordham after rally

After an abysmal first half on Wednesday night in which it shot just 19 percent, the Davidson men’s basketball team looked like it might have overcome its offensive woes early on in the second.
But in the waning minutes of their 60-54 defeat at Belk Arena, the Wildcats’ shooting struggles re-emerged, leading to their third Atlantic 10 loss of the season.
At halftime, Davidson (8-7, 1-3 A-10) trailed 28-25 after finding success at the free-throw line. The Wildcats then started finding their groove offensively in the second half, starting 4-for-5 from the field to take their largest lead of the game at 35-30.
Fordham (7-10, 1-3 A-10), however, hung around. The Rams kept the game within two or three points for most of the half.
The game tied at 45, Davidson’s Jack Gibbs made a jumper with eight minutes, 38 seconds left to give his team a two-point edge. That, however, proved to be the last field goal the Wildcats made, and Joseph Chartouny’s 3-pointer with two minutes, 51 seconds left gave Fordham the lead for good.
Three who mattered
Chartouny, Fordham: He made timely plays all over the floor, none being more important than his late 3-pointer.
Javontae Hawkins, Fordham: He led the Rams with 17 points and added nine rebounds.
Peyton Aldridge, Davidson: One of the few bright spots for the Wildcats, he led the team with 18 points and hauled in eight rebounds.
Observations
▪ Despite its poor shooting, Davidson kept the game close in the first half by going 14-for-18 at the free-throw line. Fordham committed 13 first-half fouls and only drew five on the Wildcats, which led to just four free throws.
▪ The Rams’ defense clogged driving lanes all night and held Davidson to a season-low 10 points in the paint. The Wildcats’ previous low was 22 points, which they scored against College of Charleston, North Carolina and Kansas.
Worth mentioning
▪ Wednesday marked the first time Davidson shot under 20 percent in a half since since shooting 16.2 percent (6-for-37) in the first half of a 71-64 loss against UNC Greensboro on March 4, 2011.
They said it
“Our biggest obstacle this year seems to be our inability to defend the 3-point line. Tonight was a classic example of it.” - McKillop after Fordham shot 9-for-21 on 3-pointers.
