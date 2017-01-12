Duke women outlast North Carolina 70-58

On a night where the offense was downright ugly most of the time, No. 12 Duke strung together enough made shots here and there to down rival North Carolina.
Despite shooting just 43 percent and going nearly five minutes of the second half without a point, the Blue Devils beat cold-shooting UNC 70-58 in ACC women’s basketball on Thursday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Duke (15-2, 3-1 in ACC) led by 15 points at halftime and by as many as 19 points in the third quarter before its shots quit falling and turnovers slowed the flow.
That allowed UNC (12-5, 1-3) to cut the deficit to 12 points at 57-45 with 7:30 to play in the game.
But freshman Leaonna Odom, who led Duke with 15 points, helped stop the Tar Heels’ charge. Odom took a pass inside from Kyra Lambert and hit a layup for Duke’s first points of the fourth quarter. She turned a UNC turnover into a finger-roll layup to push Duke’s lead back to 16 points.
Odom’s jumper with 4:19 to play gave Duke a comfortable 65-48 advantage.
UNC shot just 38 percent in the game and had to hit 47 percent of its second-half shots to reach that number.
Paris Kea led UNC with 16 points, while Stephanie Watts had 15.
Neither team found its range on 3-pointers in the game. UNC hit just 4 of 25 (16 percent) while Duke made 3 of 17 (17.6 percent).
UNC fell behind by missing its final 13 shots of the first half as Duke took a 36-21 lead at intermission.
Lambert scored 13 points for Duke, while Lexie Brown added 12 points.
