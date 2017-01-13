Saturday’s college basketball games to watch

SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI (5-11, 2-2 Conference USA) at CHARLOTTE (7-9, 1-4)
Halton Arena, Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Guard Cortez Edwards has averaged almost 15 points in Southern Mississippi’s past three games. ... Charlotte has lost four straight but cut a 23-point deficit to one point late in Thursday’s loss to Louisiana Tech. Braxton Ogbueze led the 49ers with 26 points.
VCU (14-3, 4-0 Atlantic 10) at DAVIDSON (8-7, 1-3)
Belk Arena, Davidson, 2 p.m., CBS Sports Network
The struggling Wildcats entertain a team with an eight-game winning streak. ... Justin Tillman had 20 points and 13 rebounds Wednesday in VCU’s 30-point rout of George Washington. ... Peyton Aldridge, who scored 18 in Wednesday’s loss to Fordham, has been Davidson’s recent leader.
No. 19 VIRGINIA (12-3, 2-2 ACC) at CLEMSON (11-5, 1-3)
Littlejohn Coliseum, noon, WBTV
Isaiah Wilkins (five blocks, four rebounds, two steals) played a big role in Virginia’s victory Sunday against Wake Forest. ...Jaron Blossongame (20 points, six rebounds) was Clemson’s only bright spot in Thursday’s loss at Georgia Tech.
No. 7 DUKE (14-3, 2-2 ACC) at No. 14 LOUISVILLE (14-3, 2-2)
KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, noon, ESPN
Luke Kennard (20.4 points a game) leads five Duke players averaging in double figures. ...Quentin Snider scored 10 points more than his 12.0-per-game average in Louisville’s win Wednesday against Pittsburgh.
No. 9 FLORIDA STATE (16-1, 4-0) at No. 11 NORTH CAROLINA (15-3, 3-1)
Dean Smith Center, Chapel Hill, 2 p.m., ESPN
Florida State reserve Jacquez Smith averages 10 points, five rebounds and three blocks in the past two games. ... Former West Charlotte High standout Kennedy Meeks (18 points, 11 rebounds) played a key role in the Tar Heels’ win Wednesday at Wake Forest.
MISSISSIPPI (10-6, 1-3 SEC) at SOUTH CAROLINA (13-3, 3-0)
Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
Sebastian Saiz (11.5 rebounds a game) leads Mississippi, which ranks third in the SEC in rebounding. ...Sindarius Thornwell’s 16 points against Tennessee on Wednesday was his best since returning to the Gamecocks this month from suspension.
WINTHROP (12-4, 4-1 Big South) at CAMPBELL (10-7, 3-2)
John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center, Buies Creek, 2
It’s a battle of the Big South’s top two scorers – Winthrop’s Keon Johnson (21.3 points a game) and Campbell’s Chris Clemons (23.3).
GARDNER-WEBB (9-9, 2-3 Big South) at LONGWOOD (6-10, 3-2)
Willett Hall, Farmville, Va., 2 p.m.
The Bulldogs will need to stop Longwood’s Khris Lane, who scored 32 Wednesday in a loss at UNC Asheville. LaQuincy Rideau is averaging about 15 points in Gardner-Webb’s past five games.
No. 3 QUEENS (15-0, 9-0 South Atlantic) at TUSCULUM (7-7, 4-5)
Pioneer Hall, Greeneville, Tenn., 4 p.m.
Todd Withers had 26 points and 11 rebounds for Queens on Wednesday against Lenoir-Rhyne. Guards Kendall Patterson (15.4 points a game) and Ronnie Baylark (15.3) lead Tusculum, which upset Queens at home last season.
FAYETTEVILLE STATE (6-8, 2-4 CIAA) at JOHNSON C. SMITH (6-8, 2-2)
Brayboy Gym, Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Former Harding High standout Stephen Burrough is averaging 5.3 points in a reserve role for Fayetteville. ... Robert Davis (14.7 points a game) leads the Golden Bulls, who, because of a holiday break and weather, have played only twice in the past 25 days.
Steve Lyttle
