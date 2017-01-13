Family’s success drives Charlotte 49ers guard to chase own legacy

The sports triumphs of family members follow Charlotte 49ers’ freshman point guard Quentin Jackson Jr. almost everywhere he goes. His name alone draws recognition.
His father, Quentin Jackson Sr., helped lead N.C. State to the 1987 ACC men’s basketball tournament title. His grandfather Frank Scott won nearly 400 games as the basketball coach at Laurel Park High in Martinsville, Va.
Paving the way before them was Jackson Jr.’s great grandfather, Wendell Scott Sr., a 2015 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee and the only African-American driver to win a Cup race .
“Success surrounded him and his brother,” Jackson Sr. said of sons. “The bar was set high from when they were born just from the people who have been around them.”
And for Jackson Jr., he strives to make them proud.
Forming an identity
A point guard for the Wolfpack and coach Jim Valvano from 1984-88, Jackson Sr. taught Jackson Jr. the nuances of basketball — and his position — at an early age.
Other coaches, however, played Jackson Jr. along the wing until he was a sophomore at Raleigh’s Word of God. Even then, he still assumed more of a scoring role.
Jackson Sr. saw the progress his eldest son made. However, the environment Jackson Jr. had grown accustomed to needed to change so he could challenge himself, Jackson Sr. said.
“We just felt that at that stage in his life and development,” Jackson Sr. said, “he needed to move away from being under the umbrella and shadow and go create his own legacy.”
Hesitant at first, Jackson Jr. enrolled at Carlisle School in Martinsville and moved in with his grandparents in nearby Danville.
His family’s history followed him.
Before finding success on the racetrack, Wendell Scott Sr. established his roots in Danville, a town that still celebrates him and his achievements with historical markers and a panoramic mural.
“Everybody knew who we were,” said Jackson Jr., whose mother, Danyna, is Frank Scott’s daughter.
The time Jackson Jr. spent in Danville allowed him to gain a greater appreciation for his great-grandfather, who died in 1990. He also started shaping his own identity.
As a junior, Jackson Jr. averaged 14.7 points and started refining his skills as a point guard under former East Tennessee State point guard Jason Niblett. College coaches took notice.
Cincinnati, Providence and Rutgers were among the Power Five programs that offered Jackson Jr. a scholarship. However, Charlotte, allowed him to further his basketball education under former NBA point guard Mark Price, who’s in his second season as the 49ers’ coach.
According to 247Sports’ composite rankings, Jackson Jr. entered this season as the top freshman in Conference USA and the 49ers’ highest-ranked recruit since 2012.
It required a little more persistence, however, for him to start playing at that level.
Off to strong start in C-USA
Amid a freshman season full of growing pains, Jackson Jr. used the team’s 10-day Christmas break to reflect.
He said he thought back on every game and analyzed each of his experiences, the good and the bad. He said he also relied on constant communication with his father and Price.
“That time of reflection and being able to talk to coach Price and my dad, it gave me more confidence and it gave me a better work ethic,” said Jackson Jr., who is 6-foot-3. “I saw if I put in work I’d get better results.”
The results are showing.
In his C-USA debut against North Texas, Jackson Jr. had 17 points, five rebounds and four assists. The performance earned him C-USA Freshman of the Week honors, and he’s built on it.
After averaging 5.5 points and 16.9 minutes in 11 nonconference games, Jackson Jr. is averaging 10.6 points in 20.2 minutes through five C-USA games.
“He wants to get more minutes and be out on the floor, and ultimately, at this level, his minutes are earned,” Price said. “You’ve got to play well to earn more. He’s been doing that, and he’s earning his time on the court.”
It’s there, after all, where he’s always distinguished himself.
“I’ve always been Quentin Jackson Jr., and I’ve always been the great-grandson of Wendell Scott,” Jackson Jr. said. “When I get out and play, it’s like, ‘OK, that’s Q. That’s somebody different.’ ”
