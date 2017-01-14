Region college basketball: Winthrop holds off Campbell on Saturday

Keon Johnson scored 22 points and Xavier Cooks added 13 with nine rebounds and three blocks as Winthrop (13-4, 5-1 Big South) defeated Campbell 72-63 on Saturday. Cooks moved into eighth on Winthrop's career rebound list with 551.
Coastal Carolina 85, Appalachian State 73: Chanticleers coach Cliff Ellis picked up his 800th career win in Conway, S.C. Ronshad Shabazz had 17 for App State.
Gardner-Webb 85, Longwood 79: Jamaal Robateau scored 22 points, LaQuincy Rideau added 18 and Tyrell Nelson totaled 16 points and 13 boards for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (10-9, 3-3 Big South) in Farmville, Va.
Queens 83, Tusculum 79: Mike Davis scored 23 points to lead Queens University of Charlotte past Tusculum in Greeneville, Tenn. Daniel Camps added 16 points and Jalin Alexander 14 for Queens (16-0, 10-0 South Atlantic Conference), ranked No. 3 in NCAA Division II.
Fayetteville State 63, Johnson C. Smith, 63-55: Junior forward Gabon Williams scored 16 points off the bench in Johnson C. Smith's (6-9, 2-3 CIAA) loss to visiting Fayetteville State (7-8, 3-4) at Brayboy Gym.
Women
Charlotte 78, Southern Miss 61: In Hattiesburg, Miss., Nyilah Jamison-Myers led the 49ers (13-4, 5-1 C-USA) with 23 points. Grace Hunter added 21.
Comments