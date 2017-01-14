College Sports

January 14, 2017 7:41 PM

Region college basketball: Winthrop holds off Campbell on Saturday

Observer Staff and News Services

BUIES CREEK

Keon Johnson scored 22 points and Xavier Cooks added 13 with nine rebounds and three blocks as Winthrop (13-4, 5-1 Big South) defeated Campbell 72-63 on Saturday. Cooks moved into eighth on Winthrop's career rebound list with 551.

Coastal Carolina 85, Appalachian State 73: Chanticleers coach Cliff Ellis picked up his 800th career win in Conway, S.C. Ronshad Shabazz had 17 for App State.

Gardner-Webb 85, Longwood 79: Jamaal Robateau scored 22 points, LaQuincy Rideau added 18 and Tyrell Nelson totaled 16 points and 13 boards for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (10-9, 3-3 Big South) in Farmville, Va.

Queens 83, Tusculum 79: Mike Davis scored 23 points to lead Queens University of Charlotte past Tusculum in Greeneville, Tenn. Daniel Camps added 16 points and Jalin Alexander 14 for Queens (16-0, 10-0 South Atlantic Conference), ranked No. 3 in NCAA Division II.

Fayetteville State 63, Johnson C. Smith, 63-55: Junior forward Gabon Williams scored 16 points off the bench in Johnson C. Smith's (6-9, 2-3 CIAA) loss to visiting Fayetteville State (7-8, 3-4) at Brayboy Gym.

Women

Charlotte 78, Southern Miss 61: In Hattiesburg, Miss., Nyilah Jamison-Myers led the 49ers (13-4, 5-1 C-USA) with 23 points. Grace Hunter added 21.

