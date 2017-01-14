Charlotte 49ers get ‘something we needed’ – a C-USA win

The Charlotte 49ers men’s basketball team entered this season optimistic about being competitive in Conference USA after finishing last season with 10 wins in its final 16 games.
Through its first five conference games this season, however, the 49ers found themselves in the same position they were in at this time last year, with a 1-4 record.
Thus, when Charlotte snapped its four-game losing streak with an 82-66 win over Southern Miss on Saturday night at Halton Arena, coach Mark Price didn’t hesitate to call the win “something we needed.”
The 49ers (9-9, 2-4 C-USA) seized the lead almost five minutes into the game and never looked back. Charlotte shot 51.9 percent from the field in the first half and entered the break with a 41-32 lead.
Southern Miss (5-12, 2-3 C-USA) fell behind by double digits early in the second half before cutting the deficit to eight points with about 11 minutes left. The 49ers, however, answered with a 10-2 run that put the game out of reach.
Three who mattered
Anthony Vanhook, Charlotte: Provided a major spark off the bench, tallying 16 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.
Jon Davis, Charlotte: He constantly attacked the heart of Southern Miss’ zone defense and finished with 15 points and seven assists.
Quinton Campbell, Southern Miss: He registered a double-double with 11 points and a game-best 13 rebounds.
Observations
▪ Entering Saturday, conference opponents were shooting a league-worst 24.7 percent on 3-pointers against Southern Miss. The 49ers, however, had little trouble shooting over the Golden Eagles’ zone, going 10-for-23 from behind the arc.
▪ Late in the first half, White added a one-handed putback dunk to his highlight reel. The play came at an important time for the 49ers, who had gone nearly five minutes without scoring.
Worth mentioning
▪ The Golden Eagles shot 32.3 percent (20-for-62) from the field, marking the lowest field goal percentage the 49ers have held an opponent to this season.
▪ Price continues tweaking the starting lineup, using a different one for the fourth straight game. Freshman guard Quentin Jackson made his first career start and finished with 13 points and eight rebounds.
▪ The 49ers had a 44-40 edge on the boards. After losing the rebounding battle in each of its first 13 games, Charlotte has outrebounded its opponent in two of its past four games.
They said it
“Probably tonight was our best defensive effort overall. We still had a few breakdowns here and there, and we’ve got to continue to minimize those moving forward. ” – Price.
Comments