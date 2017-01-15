NC State women hold on for 55-52 upset of Duke

After seeing a 14-point halftime lead melt away, N.C. State’s defense allowed it to pull off another upset on Sunday.
The Wolfpack held Duke scoreless over the final two minutes, with Blue Devils guard Lexie Brown missing a contested 3-pointer with five seconds left, as No. 23 N.C. State held on to beat No. 12 Duke 55-52 in ACC women’s basketball Sunday at Reynolds Coliseum.
The Wolfpack (14-5, 4-2 ACC) beat its third ranked opponent in league play, having already toppled No. 6 Notre Dame and No. 7 Florida State.
No. 12 Duke (15-3, 3-2) shot just 37 percent against the Wolfpack as the Blue Devils lost for the second time in three games.
N.C. State led 35-21 at halftime only to see Duke erase the deficit, the teams played a fourth quarter that saw nine lead changes and one tie.
Trailing 53-52, Duke had three possessions in the final two minutes with a chance to take the lead. But freshman Leaonna Odom missed a shot inside on the first chance with 1:43 to play.
With 55 seconds left, Oderah Chidom and Odom both missed chances inside while being guarded closely by the Wolfpack.
Duke’s last chance came after a timeout with 23 seconds left. The Blue Devils worked the ball around, unable to penetrate N.C. State’s half-court defense. Finally, Brown launched a 3-pointer with five seconds left that fell short.
N.C. State’s Dominique Wilson, who led all scorers with 16 points, hit two free throws with four seconds left.
Chelsea Nelson added 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolfpack, which shot just 39.2 percent for the game and made only 7 of 25 shots (28 percent) in the second half.
Trailing 35-21 at halftime, Duke adjusted its zone defense to utilize traps at the top, and the move flummoxed N.C. State. The Wolfpack turned the ball over eight times and made just 3 of 11 shots in the third quarter.
Though suffering through their own four-minute scoring drought in the quarter, the Blue Devils were able to get the ball inside more than in the first half. Six different Duke players scored in the quarter as Duke cut N.C. State’s lead to 43-38 after three.
That set the stage for the thrilling, back-and-forth final quarter.
Duke scored the first seven points of the quarter, with Brown tallying five of those points with a 3-pointer and two free throws, to give Duke a 45-43 lead with 7:55 to play. It was Duke’s first lead since the game’s first six minutes.
From there, the lead volleyed back and forth, with a tie at 45 mixed in.
N.C. State had control of the game at halftime, holding a 35-21 lead. The Wolfpack made 9 of their first 14 shots of the game, including five 3-pointers, to lead 24-15 after the first quarter.
The Wolfpack cooled off in the second quarter, but Duke couldn’t take advantage. The Blue Devils made just 2 of 13 shots during the 10-minute quarter to see their deficit grow to double-digits.
Comments