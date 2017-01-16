Oak Hill point guard Matt Coleman chooses Texas over Duke

Four-star prospect Matt Coleman will play basketball at Texas and not Duke, he announced early Monday afternoon on an ESPNU broadcast.
Coleman, a 6-1, 174-pound guard, was one of the top-rated point guards in the country. He plays basketball at Oak Hill Academy in Virginia.
His decision was down to two schools, Duke and Texas, coached by Shaka Smart.
During the broadcast, Coleman pulled a Texas hat out of a box, and said he’d be going there. He thanked his parents and the coaches who recruited him. Coleman said he has watched both teams closely and decided on Texas because he knew they needed him more.
“Shaka he’s a players’ coach, watching them play, and you’re just constantly hearing like ‘Texas needs a point guard,’ ” he said. “ ‘Things would be different if they had a point guard.’ The way they play up and down fast-paced, and I know the ball will be in my hand from day one.”
Coleman played for Team USA’s Under-18 team last summer, where Smart was the head coach. He said he got a good feel for his playing style. Smart also recruited him when he was Virginia Commonwealth’s coach, and Coleman was in eighth grade.
“He only wants you to be great and good as you can be,” Coleman said.
Jonathan M. Alexander: 919-829-4822, @jonmalexander
Comments