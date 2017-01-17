Wednesday’s college basketball games to watch

MIAMI (12-4, 2-2 ACC) at WAKE FOREST (10-7, 1-4)
Lawrence Joel Coliseum, Winston-Salem, 8 p.m., WMYT-TV
Miami embarrassed host Pittsburgh 72-46 Saturday, with guard Davon Reed getting 18 points and five assists. ... Wake Forest hasn’t played since Jan. 11, when guard Bryant Crawford’s 22 points led a comeback that fell short against North Carolina.
No. 19 FLORIDA (14-3, 5-0 SEC) at No. 24 SOUTH CAROLINA (14-3, 4-0)
Colonial Life Coliseum, Columbia, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
South Carolina faces both other ranked SEC foes this week (Kentucky on Saturday). ...Florida center John Egbunu averages about 10 rebounds. ...South Carolina leads the SEC in most defensive categories, with P.J. Dozier and Sindarius Thornwell each averaging more than two steals a contest.
WINGATE (9-7, 6-4 South Atlantic) at No. 3 QUEENS (16-0, 10-0)
Levine Center, Charlotte, 8 p.m.
This has become a local rivalry. Wingate, winner of six straight, is led by Mike Baez (16.5 points a game), formerly of Charlotte’s United Christian Academy. ...Queens’ Mike Davis had 23 points and nine rebounds in Saturday’s narrow win at Tusculum.
JOHNSON C. SMITH (6-9, 2-3 CIAA) at SAINT AUGUSTINE’S (10-8, 4-3)
Emery Gymnasium, Raleigh, 7:30 p.m.
Gabon Williams (West Charlotte High) led J.C. Smith with 16 points and six rebounds in its 63-55 loss Saturday at Fayetteville State. ...Quincy January, who had 19 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday’s victory against Winston-Salem State, leads Saint Augustine’s.
Steve Lyttle
Comments