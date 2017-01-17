Wolfpack ends 3-game skid with 79-74 win over Pitt

Mark Gottfried got angry and the N.C. State players got the message.
Gottfried wanted more toughness and more defense after a third straight ACC loss on Sunday. There was definitely more of the former and just enough of the latter to pull out a 79-74 win over Pittsburgh on Tuesday.
Sophomore guard Maverick Rowan scored 21 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 3:51 left, and freshman forward Omer Yurtseven contributed 12 points and 16 rebounds to push the Wolfpack (13-6) to 2-4 in ACC play.
The Panthers (12-6, 1-5) started the second half nearly unconscious, making 13 of their first 17 shots. Senior forward Michael Young (25 points) made quick work of the Wolfpack’s 2-3 zone, finding soft spots on the wing.
The Panthers made 6 of their first 10 3-pointers in the second half. An uncontested 3-pointer by sophomore guard Cameron Johnson gave the Panthers a 67-60 lead at 9:13.
But Yurtseven sandwiched two key buckets around five straight points from senior guard Terry Henderson (21 points) and then Rowan made a 3 at 3:51 to put the Wolfpack up 72-71.
The Wolfpack got a key defensive stand, with freshman guard Markell Johnson causing a turnover on an errant pass. Two late fouls by N.C. State, with the lead, allowed Pitt a chance to tie the game in the final seconds but Johnson missed a 3 and Henderson got the rebound.
Henderson made both free throws with 2.3 seconds left.
N.C. State certainly came out tougher and more aggressive, as Gottfried had hoped after he scolded his team following Sunday’s 86-76 loss to Georgia Tech. A steal and thunderous dunk by Dennis Smith Jr. at 12:23 gave N.C. State a 15-7 lead.
Yurtseven had nine rebounds in the game’s first 8 minutes and Pitt looked like it had been watching defensive instructional videos by N.C. State.
But the Panthers dropped into a zone, forced some empty possessions and started to find their own groove from 3. A 10-2 run tied the game at 17 at the 8:56 mark and the teams traded punches from there.
Foul trouble to forwards Abdul-Malik Abu (three in the first half), BeeJay Anya and Yurtseven limited N.C. State’s ability to get into the middle of Pitt’s zone.
Henderson had 11 points at the half but Smith only had four, going 0 for 4 from the 3-point line. Smith did convert an alley-oop from Johnson with 48.1 left in the half to give the Wolfpack a 35-34 lead at the break.
