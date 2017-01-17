NC State’s Maverick Rowan happy to be back in starting lineup after big performance over Pitt

When N.C. State sophomore Maverick Rowan plays against Pittsburgh, he often plays well.
At Pittsburgh last season, he scored 14 points and was four of six from three. Tuesday night against Pittsburgh at PNC Arena, he was even better.
Rowan dropped 21 points in a 79-74 win against the Panthers (12-7, 1-5 ACC). Rowan’s 21 points were a season-high, and so were his six three-pointers made. It was a close game throughout the second half, and whenever the Wolfpack needed a big three, Rowan was there to hit it.
“I wish we could play Pitt every night for Mav, the way he’s played against them,” N.C. State coach Mark Gottfried said.
With 13:26 left in the game, and the Wolfpack (13-6, 2-4 ACC) down 56-55, Rowan pulled up from well beyond the arc and shot a three-pointer.
As the ball traveled towards the rim sophomore guard Chris Corchiani Jr. stood up from the bench and watched it go in. Rowan then pretended to shoot a bow and arrow at Corchiani, who grabbed his heart and fell back into transfer Cameron Gottfried’s arms.
“I told little Chris Corchiani that I was going to do it after my fourth, but I forgot so after the fifth one I made, I did it,” Rowan said. “And he was on point with catching the arrow in his heart.”
Rowan won’t say what motivates him to play against Pittsburgh, other than it’s just another win. But Rowan played most of his high school ball in Pennsylvania, and originally committed Pittsburgh. He then decommitted and eventually landed at N.C. State.
“It’s always fun,” Rowan said of playing against Pittsburgh. “They have a bunch of great guys... I’ve got a lot of love for the university and the city, but I’m happy to beat them though.”
Tuesday night’s game was also the third straight that Rowan has started since he returned from a concussion he suffered in the season-opener against Georgia Southern. When Rowan came back on Dec. 10, he did not immediately return to the starting lineup. But he returned as starter a month later in N.C. State’s game against Boston College on Jan. 11.
Rowan played well in his team’s loss to Georgia Tech on Sunday, before having his best game of the season Tuesday night.
“As a team, it’s the right option right now and I’m happy to be back,” Rowan said of starting. “I was out three weeks and I had to fight my way back in the lineup and I’ve been playing well, our team has been playing well, but we haven’t been winning all the games. But now I think as a team, moving forward, we can start winning again.”
Freshman forward Omer Yurtseven agreed. When asked what he thought of Rowen’s play as of late, Yurtseven said he was happy Rowen got his confidence back. He said the wing can hit any shot he takes.
“He’s a sharp shooter,” Yurtseven said. “He really is, no doubt about that to be honest.”
Gottfried said he thinks Rowan has a chance to be a great player, who can make shots and open the game up for the Wolfpack at any time.
“And I think defensively he’s gotten better,” Gottfried said. “You know last year at times I thought he really struggled. I think this year he’s done a much better job and he’s figured things out.”
“So he’s an important part of our team, and tonight he stepped up and got it done for us.”
