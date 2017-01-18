Thursday’s college basketball games to watch

DAVIDSON (9-7, 2-3 Atlantic 10) at LA SALLE (10-5, 4-1)
Tom Gola Arena, Philadelphia, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Peyton Aldridge averaged 21 points and 10 rebounds in two Davidson games last week and was named A-10 Co-Player of the Week. ...Forward B.J. Johnson has paced La Salle’s four-game winning streak, averaging 18.9 points and 6.0 rebounds.
CLEMSON (11-6, 1-4 ACC) at No. 12 LOUISVILLE (15-3, 3-2)
KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, 9 p.m., ESPN
Jaron Blossongame (22 points, six rebounds Saturday against Virginia) has been a bright spot in Clemson’s four-game losing streak. ...Anas Mahmoud had career highs of 17 points and 11 rebounds in Louisville’s win Saturday over Duke.
UNC ASHEVILLE (13-6, 5-1 Big South) at WINTHROP (13-4, 5-1)
Winthrop Coliseum, Rock Hill, 9 p.m., ESPNU
This Big South showdown gets national TV exposure. ...Forward Ahmad Thomas and guard Macio Teague each average 16 points for Asheville, which has won six straight. ...Keon Johnson averaged 21.5 points in two Winthrop victories last week.
GARDNER-WEBB (10-9, 3-3 Big South) at LIBERTY (10-9, 5-1)
Vines Center, Roanoke, Va., 7 p.m.
Laquincy Rideau is averaging 13.3 points, five assists and three steals for Gardner-Webb. ... Ryan Kemrite is making 46 percent of his 3-pointers on a Liberty team that has won five of its past six games.
Steve Lyttle
Comments