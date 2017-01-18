Thursday’s college basketball games to watch

3:07 Haley at confirmation hearing: I don't know everything about the U.N. Pause

1:43 NC State's Terry Henderson: I am proud of the way we competed and the way we fought

3:17 NC State's Omer Yurtseven: I was ready to do whatever it took

9:16 NC State's Mark Gottfried: We showed some toughness and character

2:18 Clinton: Fake news 'epidemic' is 'putting lives at risk'

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

1:42 Sen. Thom Tillis at the Republican National Convention

0:13 NC Governor Pat McCrory and Senator Thom Tillis dab

1:05 Save Our Health Care Rally