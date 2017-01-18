As UNC and the NCAA continue to battle, a little-noticed spat about one (bogus) class

3:17 NC State's Omer Yurtseven: I was ready to do whatever it took Pause

1:43 NC State's Terry Henderson: I am proud of the way we competed and the way we fought

9:16 NC State's Mark Gottfried: We showed some toughness and character

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on MLK Day

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

2:18 Clinton: Fake news 'epidemic' is 'putting lives at risk'

5:17 From Eisenhower to Obama, Charlie Brotman had a front-row seat to inaugural history

1:05 Save Our Health Care Rally

1:42 Sen. Thom Tillis at the Republican National Convention