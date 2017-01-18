Recruiting roundup: NCSU gets commitment from Heritage’s Ricky Person

There has been a lot of activity on the football recruiting trail this week in the Triangle.
Here is a look at seven prospects in the class of 2017 and one from 2018 who have committed in the past week:
N.C. State Wolfpack
Ricky Person Jr., a 6-2, 202-pound, four-star running back and athlete from Heritage High School (2018), tweeted Wednesday evening that he would be verbally committing to N.C. State.
Louis Acceus, a 6-1, 190-pound, three-star outside linebacker from Montvale, N.J., announced his commitment Sunday night by tweeting a picture of himself with his high school teammate Joshua Fedd-Jackson, who also committed to N.C. State Sunday, with Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren.
Joshua Fedd-Jackson, a 6-4, 300-pound, three-star offensive lineman from North Arlington, N.J., also announced his commitment Sunday night on Twitter.
Kevince Brown, a 6-5, 230-pound, three-star defensive end from Orlando, announced his commitment to N.C. State on Twitter on Sunday.
Nick Smith, a 6-3, 210-pound, three-star outside linebacker from Orlando, decommitted from N.C. State on Sunday, and is reopening his recruitment. According to the Orlando Sentinel, Smith has been offered a scholarship by Florida and is still considering Louisville and Michigan State.
UNC Tar Heels
C.J. Cotman, a 5-11, 180-pound, four-star prospect, who decommitted from Tennessee in 2016, announced recently he will play for North Carolina instead. Cotman had committed to the Volunteers in July, but he and the coach mutually parted ways in November, according to gridironnow.com. Cotman, a senior at Clearwater Central Catholic in Florida, is considered an “athlete” who plays multiple positions, including defensive back, special teams, running back and wide receiver.
Beau Corrales, a 6-4, 203-pound, three-star wide receiver from Georgetown, Tex., announced through Twitter Monday that he “ is 100% committed to THE UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA!” Shortly after, UNC head coach Larry Fedora followed him on Twitter.
Jordan Tucker, a 6-7, 325-pound, three-star offensive lineman from Roswell, Ga., announced his commitment to UNC only an hour after Corrales.
Who to watch
Devon Hunter, a 6-1, 205-pound safety from Chesapeake, Va., regarded by some as a five-star recruit, will make his college decision on Friday during halftime of his school’s basketball game. Hunter has narrowed his list to six schools, with UNC among them. Hunter is rated in the top-50 nationally and is one of the nation’s top safeties in the class of 2017.
He would be a big pickup for the Tar Heels. Also on his list are Alabama, Florida, Virginia Tech, Auburn and Ole Miss.
