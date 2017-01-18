Wingate knocks off 3rd-ranked Queens 71-64

Wingate’s defense clamped down on high-scoring Queens and knocked the third-ranked Royals from the ranks of the unbeaten Wednesday night 61-54 at Curry Arena.
The visiting Bulldogs (10-7, 7-4 South Atlantic Conference) won their seventh in a row and held Queens (16-1, 10-1) 25 points under their season scoring average.
In a game with 18 lead changes, Wingate pulled ahead in the final seven minutes and held off several challenges by the Royals. The Bulldogs had a 62-53 lead after an Anthanee Doyle layup with 4:32 remaining, but Queens rallied and closed to within 64-62 on a 3-pointer by Jalin Alexander with 45 seconds remaining.
Mike Baez, of Charlotte’s United Christian Academy, hit a 3-pointer for Wingate with 17 seconds left for a 67-62 lead, and Doyle added two free throws to clinch the victory with seven seconds left.
Mike Davis, one of Queens’ key inside players, was in foul trouble much of the night and scored only three points. Todd Withers led the Royals with 17 points.
The Royals jumped to a 13-7 lead, hitting four of their first five shots, but the two teams’ defenses dominated the rest of the night. Queens, which came into the game averaging 50.3 percent from the floor, was held to 42.6 percent (23-of-54). Wingate had an even tougher night, hitting 40.7 percent (22-of-54), but the Bulldogs scored nine more points from the foul line.
3 who mattered
Isaiah Cureton (Wingate): The former Cuthbertson High standout scored 12 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and added five assists.
Mike Baez (Wingate): He scored a team-high 17 points, including a key 3-pointer with 17 seconds left. That came about three minutes after Baez injured a finger and left the game temporarily.
Todd Withers (Queens): He led the Royals with 17 points, and his work on the boards helped keep the Royals in front for much of the first half.
Observations
▪ Entering Wednesday’s game, Queens had been defeating opponents by an average of more than 17 points a game – 10th-best among NCAA Division II teams.
▪ Wingate has featured balanced scoring all season, and the Bulldogs had five players in double figures Wednesday night.
▪ According to Wingate officials, Wednesday night’s victory was their first over a top-five team since the Bulldogs beat Northern Kentucky in November 2008. Northern Kentucky is now a member of NCAA Division I, playing in the Horizon League.
Comments