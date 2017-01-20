Saturday’s college basketball games to watch

OLD DOMINION (11-7, 4-2 Conference USA) at CHARLOTTE (8-9, 2-4)
Halton Arena, Charlotte, 8 p.m., WCCB
Old Dominion leads the league in scoring defense (60.2 points a game), and Charlotte is third in offense (78.9). ...The Monarchs’ Denzell Taylor and Brandon Stith each average better than eight rebounds. ...Charlotte’s Anthony Vanhook is coming off his best game (16 points, nine rebounds, three blocks).
No. 9 NORTH CAROLINA (17-3, 5-1 ACC) at BOSTON COLLEGE (9-10, 2-4)
Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass., noon, WBTV
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II tops the ACC in foul-shooting accuracy (91.2 percent). ...Jerome Robinson (20.3 points a game) is a bright spot on a Boston College team that struggles offensively.
WAKE FOREST (11-7, 2-4 ACC) at N.C. STATE (13-6, 2-4)
PNC Arena, Raleigh, 2 p.m., WBTV
These teams rank 13th and 14th in ACC scoring defense. That could mean big days for Wake Forest forward John Collins (15.8 points a game) and/or N.C. State guard Dennis Smith Jr. (19.1).
MIAMI (12-5, 2-3 ACC) at No. 18 DUKE (14-4, 2-3)
Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
Miami is second in the ACC in scoring defense, with Bruce Brown and Anthony Lawrence each averaging nearly two steals a game. ... Duke’s Luke Kennard leads the league in minutes played (35.4 per game). ...This is the site of ESPN College GameDay.
No. 24 SOUTH CAROLINA (15-3, 5-0 SEC) at No. 5 KENTUCKY (16-2, 6-0)
Rupp Arena, Lexington, Ky., 6 p.m., ESPN
This first-place showdown features the SEC’s No. 3 scorer – South Carolina’s Sindarius Thornwell (18.1 points a game) – and scoring-leader Malik Monk (21.4) of Kentucky. Thornwell scored 20 in Wednesday’s win against 19th-ranked Florida.
WINTHROP (14-4, 6-1 Big South) at LIBERTY (11-9, 6-1)
Vines Center, Lynchburg, Va., 7 p.m.
Fresh off a win against UNC Asheville in a first-place showdown, Winthrop plays for first again. Xavier Cooks had 19 points and 13 rebounds against UNC Asheville. ...Ryan Kemrite (13.1 points, 51 percent field-goal shooting) leads Liberty.
PRESBYTERIAN (4-14, 0-7 Big South) at GARDNER-WEBB (10-10, 3-4)
Paul Porter Arena, Boiling Springs, 3 p.m.
Jo’Vontae Miller (11.8 points a game) is the only double-figures scorer for Presbyterian, which has lost eight straight. ...Gardner-Webb’s Laquincy Rideau (five assists, three steals a game) is among the league’s top guards.
No. 3 QUEENS (16-1, 10-1 South Atlantic) at ANDERSON (7-10, 5-6)
Abney Athletic Center, Anderson, S.C., 4 p.m.
Queens tries to bounce back after Wednesday’s loss to Wingate. The Royals’ Todd Withers and David Camps each average about 14 points. ...Anderson’s Randall Shaw (21.3 points a game) is the SAC scoring leader.
JOHNSON C. SMITH (7-9, 3-3 CIAA) at LIVINGSTONE (5-11, 2-4)
New Trent Gym, Salisbury, 4 p.m.
J.C. Smith’s Christian Williams and the Blue Bears’ Jimmy Wilson are tied for second in the CIAA in rebounding (8.6). ...Livingstone leads the CIAA in rebounding.
